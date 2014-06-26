Arvind Ravulavaru is a passionate web developer, likes experimenting with new and upcoming technologies. He also blogs at http://thejackalofjavascript.com.
Arvind's articles
Building a Chat App with node-webkit, Firebase, and Angular
JavaScript
By Arvind Ravulavaru,
This article explains how to build a chap application using node-webkit, Firebase, and AngularJS.
Creating a Sentiment Analysis Application Using Node.js
JavaScript
By Arvind Ravulavaru,
This article is a tutorial on creating a sentiment analysis application that runs on Node.js. The source of the analysis is a collection of tweets.
Creating a Firebase Powered End to End Ionic Application
JavaScript
By Arvind Ravulavaru,
This article explains how to create an Ionic app that is powered by a Firebase backend.