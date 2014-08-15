Sachin began dabbling with computers at the age of 14 when his Dad bought him a Sinclair Spectrum home computer. An early exposure to coding and an equal amount of passion for visual effects led him to step into both these industries. For the past 15 years, Sachin has been actively involved in the Techno-Creative education industry as an instructor and a curriculum designer. Having trained over 1000 students across two leading education brands in India, Sachin has also been instrumental in designing world class curricula, supervising internationally acclaimed & award winning student short films, fueling innovation and promoting the use of technology at his workplace, crafting brand identities and providing software-as-a-service solutions to corporates. A loving Dad, a world cuisine connoisseur and a budding writer, Sachin believes in perseverance, attention to detail and logic as mantras to a successful professional life.