Editorial: Which Planet of the Apps Are We On?
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka takes a look at developing push notifications for iOS 10, what's new and how to take advantage of these features.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Apple's forthcoming changes to the App Store, and whether they will be successful in improving revenue.
By Joel Falconer,
Apple has exceeded the wildest expectations anyone may have had when Steve Jobs returned to a company weeks away from bankruptcy. But will that continue?
By Petros Demetrakopoulos,
Petros Demetrakopoulos presents a beginners guide to populating and using TableViews in iOS, a fundamental part of app design and layout.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward loves Swift, and in this article looks at it's past, present and future to see what's possible and what's coming.
By Rico Zuñiga,
After covering using C and C++ in Android Apps, Rico Zuñiga now looks at using the languages in iOS apps with Objective-C++
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Here is a brief guide for getting started with Swift, Apple's new programming language announced at WWDC.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Classy, a tool for using stylesheets in native iOS apps.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at wearables in the workplace as a means for surveillance of workers and wonders how effect they are.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Lauren Holliday,
In this article, the author goes through great lengths to find the next Steve Jobs.
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Patrick Haralabidis takes a deep initial dive into coding for Apple's new TVOS SDK and looks forward to coding for the big screen.
By Mohammed Safwat,
Mohammed Safwat starts a two part tutorial on comparing the methods for communicating between a WatchKit extension and its host iOS app.
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero talks us through the steps of taking an exisiting iOS application and using by WatchKit, extending it to work on an Apple Watch.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains how he sets up his Mac OS X development machine, from text editors like Sublime Text, to version control tools like SourceTree
By Craig Buckler,
Following bizarre US IE8 usage patterns in 2014, the browser market returned to normal. Chrome had a small increase but Opera is also attracting attention.
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan shows how to integrate Touch ID into your iOS apps, allowing for a new range of authentication methods and options.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa talks through the changes in XCode 6 that mean Interface Builder now allows you to edit custom controls and see them rendered live.
By Craig Buckler,
IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December 2014. Craig has analyzed the latest StatCounter numbers to discover whether the hike continued into the new year.
By Rico Zuñiga,
Rico Zuniga finishes our four part tutorial on game programming with Swift, adding final polish to the game.
By Rico Zuñiga,
In part three of our tutorial on creating a game in Swift, Rico Zuniga shows how to create interactions and basic gameplay.
By Rico Zuñiga,
In Part 2 of our tutorial on creating a game with Swift, Rico Zuniga looks at drawing objects to the screen.
By Rico Zuñiga,
Rico Zuñiga begins a thorough tutorial on creating a game with Swift, Apple's new Programming Language.
By Craig Buckler,
Welcome to 2015. Bizarrely, IE8 usage in the USA trebled during December. A statistical setback or something more sinister?
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan outlines the steps you should consider before embarking on your next iOS app.
By Craig Buckler,
We take a year-end look at the web browser market. With all vendors losing out to Chrome, Craig asks whether the desktop version of Safari has a viable future.