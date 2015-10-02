Patrick is a senior software developer at NAB in Melbourne. He is a certified .NET developer and has over 12 years of experience in application development. He is passionate about everything related to mobile and web and spends most of his time developing mobile applications on the iOS and Windows Phone platforms.
Patrick's articles
An Introduction to Swift 2.0 for iOS and OSX
Mobile
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Here is a brief guide for getting started with Swift, Apple's new programming language announced at WWDC.
Coding for the Big Screen with the Apple tvOS SDK
Mobile
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Patrick Haralabidis takes a deep initial dive into coding for Apple's new TVOS SDK and looks forward to coding for the big screen.