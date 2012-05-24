James George is a professional web developer and graphic designer. James is an expert in design, and a professional web developer, with a special interest in WordPress. Founder of Design Crawl, James has been a professional designer since 2005.
James's articles
10 Ways to Rid Yourself of Designer’s Block
By James George,
How to Turn Your Photoshop Mastery into Illustrator Expertise
By James George,
A comprehensive guide to transitioning from Photoshop to Illustrator. If you are thinking of going from Photoshop to Illustrator, this guide will help you.
Perfecting Your Website’s Favicon
By James George,
Create your own professional favicon in minutes using the techniques discussed within this article. Your favicon can be clean, crisp and beautiful easily.
Functional Footer Design: 8 Improvements for Ordinary Footers
By James George,
5 CSS Properties That Give Designers Fits
By James George,
Create a Futuristic Translucent Interface in Photoshop
By James George,
Polishing Your Photos For Pinterest Prominence
By James George,
Color Theory 101
By James George,
There is actually a science behind which colors work well together. Different color combinations fit into different categories, and can be broken down easily. Let’s start with the absolute basics and move on to more advanced color combinations.
Getting Started with Photoshop
By James George,
Create a Flaming Text Effect in Photoshop
By James George,
Wrap Dazzling Effects Around Your Subject in Photoshop
By James George,
Style Web Forms Using CSS
By James George,
Learn how to style good looking web forms using CSS in this SitePoint tutorial.
Move Objects with Your Mind Using Photoshop’s Content Aware Tools
By James George,
Build Creative Borders with Masking Techniques in Photoshop
By James George,
Create a Neon Retro Text Effect in Photoshop
By James George,
Create a Blueprint Effect With Photoshop
By James George,
Advanced Image Sharpening in Photoshop
By James George,
Building and Controlling Type-Heavy Designs Within Photoshop
By James George,
Create Rich, Detailed 3D Typography With Photoshop CS6
By James George,
Create Realistic Hair With Photoshop
By James George,
7 Ways To Make Adobe Bridge Your Personal Assistant
By James George,
Fit Great Design Work Within Print Budget Constraints Using Duotones and Gradient Maps
By James George,
Mastering Complex Selections in Photoshop
By James George,
Texture Makes It Better: Use Texture to Add Depth to Your Illustrations
By James George,
This article is about using Texture. Texture is one way that professional illustrators distinguish themselves from amateurs or hobbyists. Textures add interest to an illustration through the use of variation and depth.
Create Interesting Abstract Backgrounds in Photoshop CS6
By James George,
Retouching a Portrait with Subtlety Using Photoshop
By James George,
Keys To Better, Faster Photoshop Work: 30+ Time-Saving Photoshop Keyboard Shortcuts
By James George,
Build Great Landing Pages by Color Matching Photos in Photoshop
By James George,
An Introduction to SlideDeck2
By James George,
Why You Should Edit Your Images in Camera Raw First
By James George,