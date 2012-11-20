James George is a professional web developer and graphic designer. James is an expert in design, and a professional web developer, with a special interest in WordPress. Founder of Design Crawl, James has been a professional designer since 2005.
James's articles
7 Steps to an Effective Landing Page
Landing pages are some of the most highly researched areas on the web. James shows you how small tweaks can deliver big results.
Value Engineering For Designers
Learn how you can use value engineering to give your clients the most for their money. Value engineering adds extra value to your work with small tasks.
How to Make Pragmatic, Purposeful Typography Choices
Learn how to make great choices with type to maximize your communication effectiveness. Making the right choices with type will make your work a success.
What Makes a Website Look Dated?
Envisioning and Finding Your Dream Client
A look at envisioning what your dream client is and finding your dream client. Finding your dream client is possible, you just have to know where to look.
5 Things to Never Say to Clients
Learn 5 Things to Never Say to Clients. Find out 5 things that you should never say to clients so you can avoid extra work and keep you from losing money.
Create A Vintage Badge in Photoshop
Learn how to create a vintage badge in Photoshop using shapes and retro-style type. Use this vintage badge to add a retro flair to your design work.
6 Ways To Add Impact To Your Event Flyer
Learn the qualities that make up a great event flyer. Learn how to design your event flyer to maximize its impact using typography, colors & images.
Create Your Own Time-Saving Photoshop Actions
Learn how to use Photoshop actions to save you a huge amount of time. Record your own Photoshop actions to perform repetitive tasks with a push of a button.
8 CSS Properties Designers Can’t Live Without
10 Cost-Effective Ways to Delight Your Design Clients
5 Colors, Shapes, and Techniques That Make Your Company Friendlier
5 Extremely Useful But Rarely-Used CSS3 Properties
Learn about handy css3 properties that are surprisingly not used that often. Learn bout different css3 properties and how to control them in your websites.
5 Useful Additions to Ordinary Invoices
Learn what you can add to your invoices to help your clients and increase sales. Invoices can be valuable tools for promoting your products or services.
Why Design Hasn’t Changed a Bit in the Past 50 Years
Design trends come and go, but the basics of visual design haven't changed a bit in 50 years. Technology improved exponentially, but old principles remain in place.
Create An Icy Text Effect in Photoshop
Learn how to create an icy text effect in Photoshop. Learn how to mix a few textures, filters, and layer styles to create an icy text effect in Photoshop.
Photoshop Prowess: 4 Time-Saving Blend Mode Tricks
Learn how to use popular blend mode tricks to save you a ton of time in Photoshop. Create dazzling effects and correct images using these blend mode tricks.
The Essential Guide to Blend Modes in Photoshop
An essential guide to using blend modes in Photoshop. Learn how each of the blend modes work and the results you can expect when using them in Photoshop.
Is Your Landing Page Too Busy?
Decide if your landing page is too busy & find out what you can do to optimize your landing page to get a higher conversion rate & to get better results.
Create Colorful Highlights Within a Black and White Photograph
Learn to create a selective color image in Photoshop. Learn to color black & white images by using the selective color image technique in Photoshop.
10 Easy Ways To Speed Up Your WordPress Site
Grid-Based Layouts 101
Learn to use grids in your print and web designs. Learn about grids, how they work and how they can make your work easier and your designs better.
Typography 101
A primer on Typography. Learn about the anatomy of typography, its classifications & how to use this information to improve your skills with typography.
8 Brilliant Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out
Learn ways to make your business cards stand out. You will learn various ways to make your business cards stand out & get your business noticed over others.
7 Fonts With Very Specialized Purposes
This is a look at fonts that have very specific purposes. These fonts are great for their intended use, but wouldn't work well in other applications.
Design a Classy Last-Minute Christmas Card in Minutes
Learn how to design your own Christmas card in Photoshop. Learn to layout and design your own unique Christmas card design using Photoshop & custom shapes.
Design Festive 3D Candy Cane Typography
Learn how to create 3D candy cane text in Photoshop. Learn to create and apply textures to make 3D candy cane text in Photoshop, & add depth to your work.
A Study of Symmetry: When, Where, and Why to Use It
A study on symmetry, what it is and when to use it. Learn about the different types of symmetry, asymmetry and how to use them in your design projects.
An Illuminating Look at Drop Shadows
An in-depth look at drop shadows and how to create them in Photoshop. Learn what makes up a drop shadow & how each setting works in Photoshop & the web.
A Solid Understanding of Negative Space
An article to help understand negative space and how it works. This article explains negative space in depth and why it is so effective in your design work.