Anum is Web and Graphic designer. Addicted to Photoshop and crazy for pixel perfection. She is also an active blogger, sharing her passions, skills and creative details on her blog Websoulz. She loves to connect with the community, sharing the latest design gossips and rolling her eyes on boring trends.
Anum's articles
Create a Colorful, Lively Retro Text Effect in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Clean, Colorful 160 x 600px Advertisement
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create an Adorable Monster Mascot in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Stylized, Artful Photo Effect in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design An Appealing Pricing Table in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Retro Mixtape in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design an Appealing, Effective “Coming Soon” Page
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design an Appealing Business Card in InDesign
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Stylish, Heart-Shaped 3D Gift Box in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design an Appealing Print-Ready Restaurant Menu in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design a Custom Facebook Timeline Cover in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create an Adorable 8-bit Animal in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design a Clean, Intuitive Weather App User Interface
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Compelling 300 x 250px Advertisement
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Make Yourself a Steamy Cup of Vectorized Coffee
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Colorful Discount Badge in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Break an Image Into Puzzle Pieces in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design a Vectorized Animal Logo in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design a Clean Calendar UI in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design a Clean, Stylish Registration Form
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Gorgeous Christmas Ornament Vector in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Sleek Media Interface in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design a Clean, Colorless Business Card in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Build a Wooden Trophy Case in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Persuasive Banner Advertisement in Illustrator
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Branded Text Necklace in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Design an Amazing Blog Layout In Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Illustrate a Glossy, Realistic Touchscreen Tablet
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Create a Photorealistic Letter Envelope in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,
Build a Persuasive, Pretty 125×125 Advertisement in Photoshop
Blogs
By Anum Khan,