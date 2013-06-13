Create a Vectorized Jam Jar in Illustrator

Designers are often asked to incorporate everyday objects into their designs, as such objects grasp viewers’ attention easily. It holds true, especially when it comes to colorful, delicious food items that elicit visceral responses and trigger strong nostalgic memories.

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to create an appealing strawberry jam jar in Illustrator. We’ll use different shape tools, the pen tool, the gradient tool, the mesh tool, and the symbol sprayer tool to achieve the final result. Hopefully, you will learn few handy tips along the way. Let’s get started!

Final result: (Download the finished Illustrator file.)



Step 1

Create a new document in Illustrator with a 600px width and a 500px height.

Step 2

We’ll create the bottom of the jar first. So, select the pen tool and draw the shape shown below with any fill color.

Now, select this shape layer by clicking the ring-shaped target on the right side of respective layer and pick the gradient tool. Apply following gradient to it. Select a dark gray stroke color, with a 2pt stroke weight and width profile2 in the stroke panel at the top.

Step 3

Draw another shape shown below using the pen tool with the same gradient and stroke panel settings used in step 2.

Step 4

Draw the following shape using the pen tool with a white fill color. Set your stroke to “none.” After that, change the blending mode of this layer to “Overlay” within the transparency panel (Shift + Ctrl + F10).

Step 5

To make the body, select the rounded rectangle tool and draw a rectangle shown below with #aafaf1 as your fill color. Adjust the width of the rectangle according to the bottom of the jar. You can adjust the height as you like. Reduce the opacity of this layer to 50%.

Step 6

Now, draw the curve show below using the pen tool on a new layer above the rest of the layers. Set this new shape’s fill color to “none” and create a white stroke with 3pt stroke weight and width profile1.

Select the curve and go to “Effect” > “Blur” > “Gaussian Blur.” Apply a 3px Gaussian blur effect to it and reduce its opacity to 30%.

Step 7

Make a few highlights over the jar using the pen tool. Look below for clarity.

Step 8

To define the jar sides, draw the following shape on one edge.

Duplicate the shape, drag it inward, and position it as shown below. Change its fill color to a lighter gray.

Collect both shapes in a single new layer, and label it as “side1”. Duplicate this newly-created layer. Finally, select the copy and go to “Object” > “Transform” > “Reflect.” Reflect it vertically and position it over the right side of jar.

Step 9

Next, we’ll create the jam. Pick #b70900 as your fill color and draw the shape shown below using the pen tool. Label it as “jam”. Make sure to create this shape on a new layer below the highlight layers.

Step 10

Select the jam layer and go to “Effect” > “Effect Gallery” > “Artistic” > “Sponge”. Apply the following sponge settings.

Step 11

Draw two rectangles using #ff5c57 as your fill color.

To confine the rectangles to the jam, duplicate the jam layer, set its fill color to “none,” and place it above the two rectangles. Now, select the duplicated jam layer and the two rectangles and go to “Object” > “Clipping Mask” > “Make.” After that, select the rectangle one by one and apply a 35px Gaussian blur effect to it. Change their blending mode to “Overlay” and their opacity to 40%.

Step 12

To make the strawberry seeds within the jam, draw few elongated ellipses and arrange them as shown below. Once you are done, select the group of seeds and drag them to the “Symbols” window. Now, select the “symbol sprayer tool” (Shift+ “S”) and apply it roughly over the jam on separate new layers.

To adjust the seeds size, select them and decrease their size using the selection tool (“V”). After that, apply the symbol scruncher tool, symbol sizer tool, and symbol spinner tool randomly over the seeds to give them a variated look. Experiment with these tools to get the desired seed density. You can reduce the opacity of seeds layers to 60-70% to make them appear deeper within the jam.

Step 13

Next, we’ll create the jar’s lid. Draw the following shape using the pen tool and apply the following gradient to it.



Duplicate it and change its fill color to lighter gray. Now place this copy below the original layer and drag it slightly downwards to make the border.

To make the lid shadow, duplicate the lid layer again, change its fill color to black, and place it below the original. Drag it 3-5steps downwards and apply a 5px Gaussian blur effect on it. After that, change its blending mode to “Multiply” and reduce its opacity to 40%. Decrease its width a bit using the selection tool (“V”) to confine it to the jar.

Step 14

To add texture to the lid front, duplicate the lid layer, select it, and go to “Effect” > “Effect Gallery” > “Sketch” > “Cont˄ e Crayon”. Apply the following settings here.

Reduce the texture opacity to 15%.

Step 15

To make the lid top, draw an ellipse and apply the following gradient to it with a 1pt gray stroke.

Draw another ellipse at the top that’s a bit smaller than the lid top. Set its fill color to “none” and give it a 1pt gray stroke.

Step 16

Draw another smaller ellipse at the top. Give it the following gradient and a lighter gray 3pt stroke.

Now, select it and apply the following settings for a chrome effect. Reduce its opacity to 30%.

Step 17

Next, we’ll make the lid top texture. Draw an ellipse covering the top and apply a stainless steel gradient on it. You can find this gradient by going to “Window” > “Swatch Libraries” > “Gradients” > “Metals” > “Stainless Steel.”

Select it and apply the following settings for Cont˄ e Crayon to it.

Change its blending mode to “Multiply” and reduce its opacity to 50%.

Step 18

Now, we’ll make the label for the jam jar. I am going to use a label from the resources present in Adobe Illustrator. You can find it by going to “Window” > “Symbol Libraries” > “Heirloom.” Pick “Heirloom Geo” from the options and it should appear in your symbol window. Simply drag and drop it onto a new layer. Next, you need to give it a proper perspective to fit properly on the jar. Select the label and go to “Effect” > “Warp” > “Arch.” Apply the following settings:

Step 19

Type your text over the label using the type tool. I have used “Aparajita” font here.

Step 20

Select the text and apply the following warp settings to it.



Duplicate the text layer, change its color to white, and place it below the original layer. Drag it towards right and down to get the effect shown below.

Step 21

Draw the following shape in white using the pen tool to make the reflection over the jar. Reduce its opacity to 20%, duplicate it, and flip it vertically to make a reflection on the right side.

Step 22

Make the shadow by drawing the shape shown below using the pen tool and applying a “black to transparent” gradient to it.

That’s it! I hope you enjoyed the tutorial and learned something useful. Do share your thoughts!