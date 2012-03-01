Anum is Web and Graphic designer. Addicted to Photoshop and crazy for pixel perfection. She is also an active blogger, sharing her passions, skills and creative details on her blog Websoulz. She loves to connect with the community, sharing the latest design gossips and rolling her eyes on boring trends.
Anum's articles
Create a Gorgeous American Football from Scratch in Photoshop
Create a DVD Mock-up in Photoshop
Illustrate a Delicious Birthday Cupcake in Photoshop
Create a Travel Agency Advertisement in Photoshop
Create a Compelling Product Label in Photoshop
Learn How to Create Denim and Zippers in Photoshop
Create a Vibrant Vectorized Sofa in Photoshop
Create a Stylish Transparent Pricing Table in Photoshop
Create a Colorful Image Slider in Photoshop
Create a Luminous Text Effect in Photoshop
Create a Nature-Inspired Portrait in Photoshop
Create Sleek, Stylish Laptop and Monitor Mockups in Photoshop
In this tutorial, Anum Khan will walk you through the process of creating sleek and stylish mockups in Photoshop from scratch.
Create a Clean and Stylish Layout in Photoshop
Create a Stylized Ice Cream Cone in Photoshop
Learn How to Create a Retro TV in Illustrator
How to Create an Interesting Media Player in Photoshop
Create a Stylish Badge in Adobe Photoshop
Create an Amazing Diary Vector in Photoshop
Create an Awesome Portfolio Layout in Photoshop
