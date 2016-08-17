syndicated

Your Site without JavaScript
By Ben Schwarz,
Calibre is a fully-automated tool suite for auditing & improving performance. Here's how to use it to detect the impact of running JavaScript on your site.
By Ben Schwarz,
Calibre is a fully-automated tool suite for auditing & improving performance. Here's how to use it to detect the impact of running JavaScript on your site.
By Brandon Morelli,
Join Brandon Morelli to learn and understand the basics of callbacks in JavaScript, when they're useful and how to use them.
By Ben Edelstein,
Ben Edelstein shows how to make redux logging a breeze with LogRocket — a DVR for web apps, that records literally everything that happens on your site.
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic demonstrates how to structure an Aurelia app to use a React/Redux architecture, without sacrificing the power of Aurelia's two-way binding.
By Ado Kukic,
Learn how to painlessly migrate your existing users to Auth0 without requiring password resets.
By Lukas Eder,
Learn more about Java and the JVM: 10 obscure details you didn't know they could do. Did you know, for example, that checked exceptions are a fiction?
By Manuel Matuzovic,
Don't let accessibility be an afterthought! Join Manuel Matuzovic for some easy-to-implement tips and tricks to improve users interactions with your site.
By Bob Lee,
By Simon Ritter,
In recent years Java's evolution came to more heavily rely on JEPs. Simon Ritter explains how that can make Java's development more agile.
By Tim Jenks,
Display 3D maps in just a few lines of code and overlay data from a 3rd-party API. Tim Jenks creates a dynamic map of the London Underground with eegeo.js
By Bob Lee,
By Kelsey Bryant,
We chat with Martis about her education, where she draws her inspiration from and what she has planned next.
By Alex Bigman,
The world of fonts has come a long way. 99designs writer Alex Bigman showcases the evolution of fonts in this condensed mini history lesson.
By Marianne Kipp,
When it comes to branding your business, a logo is always essential. But how much should you pay for it? Here's a lowdown on what to consider.
By Anada Lakra,
Having trouble naming your brand? Here's a excellent step-by-step process on how to name a brand from the team at 99designs.
By John Barton,
Ever wondered how rebranding works? 99designs Engineering Manager John Barton conveys how to rebrand efficiently and correctly.
By Sasha Manusama,
Graphic designer Boris Radulovic (bo_rad) shares his industry insights and how 99Designs has helped him with his freelance career.
By Galo Navarro,
Java's Object class has a hashCode() implementation. But what does it do? Where do the values, often mistakenly assumed to be memory addresses, come from?
By Kaitlyn Ellison,
Meet Konstantin Yastrebov, a freelance graphic designer making waves in the industry for his unique creativity. We discover how he got his foot in the door.
By Roman Lubushkin,
Create beautiful graphics with ease, as Roman Lubushkin introduces you to GraphicsJS, a new and powerful open-source, SVG-based JavaScript drawing library.
By Kelsey Bryant,
Curious about pursuing a career in design? artsigma from 99designs opens up about his career to date and how he got to where he is now.
By Nicolai Parlog,
By Kelsey Bryant,
How do you break into the book cover design industry? Book designer Miladinka Milic shares her insights and how she stumbled into the industry by accident.
By Kelsey Bryant,
What makes a good book cover designer, and how can you work with one? Kerry Ellis, one of 99designs' top designers, shares her advice.
By Robin Orheden,
Learn how to use Stormpath to build a React.js application with user authentication.
By Rafael Winterhalter,
A case study of how separate processes sharing the same Java Virtual Machine can impact garbage collection and thus each other.
By Jan Losert,
Jan Losert has spent 4 years refining his refining his design product dashboard design – now he's ready to share his insights and secrets. Read on.
By Gregor Trefs,
The Combinator Pattern, well known in FP, combines primitives into complex structures. Gregor Trefs explores an implementation in Java 8.
By Bozhidar Bozhanov,
I don’t like Scala and I think it is a poor choice for mainstream development. But recently I still introduced it in our project and here's why.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson explores how to prevent replay attacks on your site via a nifty one-time token pattern.