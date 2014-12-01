Kaitlyn Ellison
Kaitlyn is part of the Community Team at 99designs. She grew up in Boulder, CO and went to school at Northwestern University in Chicago. When she's not blogging, she spends her time having adventures and being generally creative. She's all about having new experiences as often as possible!
Kaitlyn's articles
Learning from Long-Time Community Leader DSKY
By Kaitlyn Ellison,
Meet Konstantin Yastrebov, a freelance graphic designer making waves in the industry for his unique creativity. We discover how he got his foot in the door.
Design History: Get to Know Your Ampersands
By Kaitlyn Ellison,
It's as mysterious as it is ubiquitous, but what is the origin of the ampersand? Kaitlyn gets us up to speed with this ancient tool of text.
3 Principles For Perfect Typeface Pairing
By Kaitlyn Ellison,
Mixing typefaces is a little like mixing your wardrobe. That old leather jacket may not work with dress shoes -- but sometimes it does! Kaitlyn explains.