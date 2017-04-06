Lukas Eder is founder and CEO of Data Geekery GmbH, the company behind jOOQ, located in St. Gallen, Switzerland. He is fascinated by the interaction of Java and SQL. Most of this experience he has obtained in the Swiss E-Banking field through various variants (JDBC, jOOQ, Hibernate, mostly with Oracle). As a Java Champion, he is happy to share this knowledge at various conferences, JUGs, in-house presentations and on his blog.