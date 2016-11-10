Rafael works as a software consultant in Oslo, Norway. He is a proponent of static typing and a JVM enthusiast with particular interest in code instrumentation, concurrency and functional programming. Rafael blogs about software development, regularly presents at conferences and was pronounced a JavaOne Rock Star. When coding outside of his work place, he contributes to a wide range of open source projects and often works on Byte Buddy, a library for simple runtime code generation for the Java virtual machine. For his work, Rafael received a Duke's Choice award and was elected a Java Champion.
Rafael's articles
Fixing Bugs in Running Java Code with Dynamic Attach
By Rafael Winterhalter,
Using Java agents and the dynamic attach and instrumentation APIs it is possible to fix bugs in running Java programs.
Generational Disparity in Garbage Collection
By Rafael Winterhalter,
A case study of how separate processes sharing the same Java Virtual Machine can impact garbage collection and thus each other.