Ben is the founder of Calibre, an app for comprehensive app monitoring. He’s involved in web standards with @whatwg & @w3c, helps organize JSConf.au, and loves to make the web fast for everyone.
Ben's articles
Your Site without JavaScript
JavaScript
By Ben Schwarz,
Calibre is a fully-automated tool suite for auditing & improving performance. Here's how to use it to detect the impact of running JavaScript on your site.
Building a Better Web with Automated Testing on Real Devices
Web
By Ben Schwarz,
Ben Schwarz argues the case for making the web fast for everyone with automated web app testing on real devices.
JSConf Downunder in Sydney
JavaScript
By Ben Schwarz,
The popular conference, JSConf, is coming to Sydney. The conference date is November 15, 2012, and will feature high profile speakers like Brendan Eich.