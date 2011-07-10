How to Use JSON Data Fields in MySQL Databases
By Craig Buckler,
MySQL 5.7+ InnoDB databases and PostgreSQL 9.2+ support JSON document types in a single field. We explore the MySQL 8.0 JSON implementation in more detail.
By Manjunath M,
Learn the basics of MongoDB, the Mongo shell, popular drivers, common database operations and CRUD actions within the Mongo shell.
By Can Abacıgil,
Importing a large amount of data into Redshift is easy using the COPY command. To demonstrate this, we’ll import a publicly available dataset.
By Iain Poulson,
Iain Poulson provides a helpful guide to database query optimization, showing how to track down slow database queries and fix them up.
By Parth Modi,
Parth Modi explains how he discovered that fixing the N + 1 Query Problem isn't always about reducing the number of queries. Sometimes, more queries is better.
By Craig Buckler,
NoSQL databases use denormalized data, so relational JOINs are impossible. Craig explains how MongoDB's new $lookup operator overcomes this restriction.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson covers what you need to know about SQL injection and how to protect your site against it.
By Deivi Taka,
Most apps will need to store data at some point. In this tutorial, Deivi Taka looks at managing data in iOS with SQLite, an easy and light storage option.
By Brij Mishra,
Brij Mishra looks at web app state management, and Microsoft's In-Memory OLTP, to provide ASP.NET with a faster Session State Provider.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace covers three SQL join approaches which can aid you in filtering your data. If you're an SQL newbie, this post will teach you valuable things!
By Bruno Skvorc,
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level
By Craig Buckler,
In the continuing SQL vs NoSQL debate, Craig discusses example project scenarios to determine which type of database offers the most benefit.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you puzzled by SQL and NoSQL? Are you unsure what to use in your next project? Craig discusses the primary differences in on handy summary.
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam Mamgain introduces the basic commands of SQLite3, explaining how to use it from the command line.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Facebook recently released OSQuery - a way to inspect your operating system's state with SQL as if it were a relational database. See how!
By Aldo Ziflaj,
If you are developing an Android application, you will likely need to store data somewhere and ORMs, Aldo Ziflaj looks at five of the best to consider.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren introduces PINQ - a PHP library based on LINQ for providing a unified API for querying arrays, iterators and external data sources
By Taylor Ren,
In this article, we briefly introduced the basic functionality of PINQ and how to use it in a web app.
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article explores the WordPress database and how things work in the background. It will also help you gain an understanding of the database structure.
By Bruno Skvorc,
0xDBE is a new tool by JetBrains made to solve all our database management problems. Soon, we'll be able to leave Workbench behind and work without crashes!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen activates and demonstrates PhpMyAdmin's additional features - from SQL bookmarking to visual relationships
By Bruno Skvorc,
Google BigQuery now hosts GDELT - the world's largest dataset on human history - and it's free to use.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn about ChromeMyAdmin - a packaged app that lets you manage your MySQL/MariaDB database directly from any instance of your Google Chrome browser
By Craig Buckler,
By Nikolas Goebel,
Sql or NoSQL is the question when choosing a database with Google App Engine and we try to answer that in this two part post
By Craig Buckler,
A short tutorial of two powerful database features: triggers and events. When should and shouldn't they be used?