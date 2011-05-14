What Is a REST API?
The REST API is a key part of web infrastructure. Learn about REST and REST APIs, and how web apps communicate over HTTP like web browsers and servers do.
By Jamie Maison,
Jamie Maison demostrates the power of GraphQL in a React Native setting by creating a simple coffee bean comparison app, including an Expo base template for the application.
By Simon Holmes, Jeremy Wilken,
In this tutorial, Simon Holmes and Jeremy Wilken show how to implement Angular authentication using a REST API built with Node, Express and MongoDB.
By Michael Paris,
What is GraphQL, and why should you use it? Michael Paris looks at this extremely powerful successor to REST for building efficient data-driven applications
By Reza Lavarian,
What are proxies? How can we use them? And what kind of advanced use cases can we think of? Let's perform some RESTful remote miracles with ProxyManager!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at OkHttp, an Android HTTP client from square that helps simplify API calls in your apps.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko looks at networking in iOS, including NSURLSession and Alamofire.
By Jad Joubran,
Jad builds a Laravel + Angular skeleton app that's designed to be highly team-scalable - meaning easily extensible and adaptable to new devs on the team!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno implements WP-API and OAuth into a WordPress installation, allowing other outside apps to hook into WP and use API calls to make posts!
By Dennis Hotson,
Dennis Hotson discusses the process of building an API, from scoping and working with developers to documenting and choosing between REST and RPC.
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to superagent and axios, two libraries to perform GET and POST requests, and much more.
By Mark Wong,
Mark Wong shows us how to create a simple REST API using Python to feed data to an iOS application.
By Lukas White,
RAML, the RESTful API Modeling Language, can be used for much more than documentation. In this post, Lukas White shows you how to use it to auto-test APIs.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc will show you how to export Trello lists in TXT and JSON with a newly added context menu via a Chrome extension.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes you through the step by step process of building a Chrome extension for Trello - in this part, bootstrap and build authentication!
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article, we will give a general overview of the JSON REST API plugin. We'll cover how this plugin works and the basics of the REST architecture.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty will show you how to use WordPress as a backend for a simple PhoneGap mobile application using REST APIs.
By Aleksander Koko,
The grand finale is here: Aleksander Koko finishes his series by binding the EmberJS side with Laravel into one whole Single Page App.
By Aleksander Koko,
Alexander Koko continues his series by explaining how you can build REST resources with Laravel and its command line tool, artisan.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko continues his REST app tutorial by building the database and faking some content into it. Ready for advanced features? Jump in!
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander begins a series on building a REST application on Heroku with REST API, EmberJS and Laravel. Part one sets up our project structure and database!
By Vito Tardia,
An in depth implementation guide to building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design.
By Vito Tardia,
Go in depth on building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design. Learn how to build REST apps like a pro.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can use Phreeze to autogenerate CRUD applications for your already existing databases - often in already existing apps.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Guzzle is a PHP HTTP Client designed to help you consume restful and other APIs from all over the web
By David Shirey,
This is the last part of series: PHP Master | REST - Can You do More than Spell It?. This article presented a very simple outline of how to do an HTTP connection from your PHP scripts.
By David Shirey,
This series introduces you to REST, a set of principles that define how a server and client can communicate with each other in a straightforward manner.
By Craig Buckler,
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this example of a local REST JSON file, we look at a custom NodeJS API service built using FeathersJS.