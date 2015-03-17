Using the Media Capture API
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles introduces the Media Capture API, the main interface that allows webpages to access media capture devices such as webcams.
Microsoft's David Voyles introduces the Media Capture API, the main interface that allows webpages to access media capture devices such as webcams.
By Etienne Margraff,
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains how to use developer automation software like Gulp and Grunt to make your development workflow simple.
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains how to create a plugin with the Vorlon.js library.
By Robby Ingebretsen,
Microsoft's Robby Ingebretsen walks through the Web Audio API, which is to audio what the Canvas API is to pixels.
Robby Ingebretsen explains how to create realistic-looking terrain using WebGL, in an attempt to revive the original Flight Simulator.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe introduces vorlon.js, and explains how it can help with remote JavaScript debugging
Microsoft's David Voyles explains compression and DRM, including how to ingest content using a video recording tool and how to encrypt or protect the video
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of working with HTML5 video, including how to use Microsoft's Azure to work with video files in the cloud
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains ECMAScript 6's advanced support for multiline strings.
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how JavaScript developers can embed private members into an object using a technique called “closure space”.
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to optimize your JavaScript performance with user marks and tools found in Internet Explorer and Project Spartan
Rami Sayar concludes his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, this time debugging the remote Node.js app
Rami Sayar continues his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, this time connecting the chatroom using WebSockets.
Rami Sayar continues his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, this time adding a chatroom UI with Bootstrap.
Rami Sayar continues his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, MongoDB and Socket.
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to test for Internet Explorer using the devices you have, from Android to iOS to Mac OS X.
Rami Sayar continues his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, Express and Microsoft Azure.
Rami Sayar explains the basics of setting up a Node.js-powered chatroom web app.
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to implement a variety of WebGL shaders using WebGL library Babylon.js
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains JavaScript's approach to simple inheritance, which differs from what you may be familiar with in C# or C++
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to use classes and inheritance in ECMAScript 6.
David Rousset explains how the joy of collisions and physics can be channeled using open source WebGL libraries Babylon.js and physics engine Oimo.js