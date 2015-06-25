Etienne Margraff is a Technical Evangelist for Microsoft. He’s a core contributor to the Vorlon.js project. Read his blog for follow him on Twitter.
Etienne's articles
How Vorlon.js Helps You Improve Your Web Code
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff shows how Vorlon.js can help improve your web code
How to deploy an Online Vorlon.js Server with Authentication
Etienne Margraff explains the importance of adding authentication to a Vorlon.js server
Remotely Debug and Test JavaScript with New Vorlon.js Plug-ins
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains what's new in Vorlon.js, and how you can use it for remote debugging of your JavaScript
How to Grunt and Gulp Your Way to Workflow Automation
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains how to use developer automation software like Gulp and Grunt to make your development workflow simple.
How to Create a Vorlon.js Plugin
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains how to create a plugin with the Vorlon.js library.