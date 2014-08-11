learn-ux-analytics

Hacking Your UX Research
By Charles Costa,
Using data for lean UX development can save you money and enable your teams to focus on being productive rather than constantly reinventing the wheel.
By Anton Ruin,
We all know the value of hard science in testing, but sometimes we overlook our hard-won intuition. Anton Ruin shows you how to best the best of both.
By Lynn Wang,
Assumptions can kill your UX. Lynn Wang challenges seven super-common mobile design approaches that may be damaging your UX.
By Usman Anwar,
Is UX just a trendy name for UI? What's the difference? Usman debunks the five most common misconceptions about UX.
By Alex Brisbourne,
How does UX change when we take our apps from PCs and phones to our walls and whitegoods? Alex Brisbourne looks at how UX effects the internet of things.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
The 'call to action' -- or CTA -- is the heartbeat of any successful website and a poor CTA button will ruin otherwise great content. Gabrielle explains.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this post, Bruno looks at three UX issues that come up frequently in even established companies and services, and details the easy ways around them.
By Petras Baukys,
Most people see Google Analytics as a marketing tool, but that's underestimating what it can tell you about your UX. Petras has some magic to show you.
By Jerry Cao,
We all understand the value usability testing, but it's wasted if you're asking the wrong questions. Jerry helps you sort out your goals.
By Byron Houwens,
In a perfect world we'd never need them, but creating a thoughtful error message UX is one of the best ways to help our users. Byron explains.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
You can learn a lot from data, but it's hard to measure happiness. Georgina looks at how user interviews can help you understand the hearts of your users.
By Christian Leeds,
Infinite scroll has become a popular web design patterns, but that doesn't guarantee it's good. Christian weighs the pros and cons.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
What if your content was broken, but you didn't know? Georgina looks at content research methods and how you can make your content work better.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici shows us 5 mobile design patterns to make the UX in our apps truly successful.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how the way users perceive the speed of our website is more important than the actual speed metrics themselves.
By Annarita Tranfici,
When you find something that works, it's easy to keep doing it day after day without seriously wondering if it's still the best approach.
By Annarita Tranfici,
There are so many other places your users could be instead of using your app, so why do we insist on annoying them so much?
By Lauren Ribando,
In the second part of her best practice email series, Lauren focuses on the payload of your email. What are the keys to crafting a great message?
By Diana MacDonald,
It is your or my account? Di poses a difficult question and more importantly, delivers a compelling solution. Read on.