CRUD (Create Read Update Delete) in a Laravel App
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum adds CRUD functionality to a previously bootstrapped Laravel application. See how simple it is to get going with real life projects!
By Younes Rafie,
Following up on his previous post, Younes Rafie implements searching and categories into his Youtube Laravel application.
By Younes Rafie,
The Youtube API can be a powerful ally in creating your own video watching app. See how Younes does it in this intro to using Youtube with Laravel!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows you how easy it is to build a micro application with Laravel's Lumen micro-framework. See how to build an API app for Markdown!
By Younes Rafie,
In this short tutorial, Rafie Younes will show you how to implement Github webhooks with your PHP app - log all changes to a repo in your local database!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes covers upgrading from Laravel 4 to Laravel 5 in this short guide, referencing the most important change points. Have you upgraded yet?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains the @each Laravel Blade construct and uses it to build recursive partials that print out infinitely nested trees of data. See how!
By Bruno Skvorc,
The survey is complete and the data has been crunched - which framework is the most popular PHP framework of 2015? Tune in to find out.
By Younes Rafie,
Ever developed Laravel 4 packages? Ever wondered how you can use the same procedure to build them for Laravel 5? Wonder no more - Rafie Younes explains it.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explores the Github API and its integration with PHP via a Laravel helper application
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains what Laravel contracts are all about and uses them to implement a Twig engine into Laravel
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafied further explores 500px's API and implements upvoting, favoriting, commenting and uploading of new photos into the app he built last time!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows you how to implement 500px API into your Laravel application, adding popular photos, filters and users' profiles to it.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie builds a blogging theme for OctoberCMS in this step by step tutorial. Laravel powered blogging in a jiffy!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie will build a Google Analytics plugin for OctoberCMS from scratch to show you how simple it is. Get started today!
By Nick Salloum,
OctoberCMS is a Laravel-based CMS that aims to make content management simple and user friendly. Nick explains how dead easy it is to get started with it!
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Microsoft, a look at RubyGems, and an explanation of progressive enhancement
By Younes Rafie,
Younes continues his series by showing readers how to fetch Google Analytics data for their properties via the Google Analytics V3 API
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how we can log into the Google Analytics API from PHP to start querying it for analytics data
By Bruno Skvorc,
This week marks the release of PhpStorm 8. Now that the day has finally come, Bruno Škvorc takes a look at what new features are included, and finish up with a giveaway of free licenses.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta introduces Ardent, a way to improve your Laravel models with auto-validation and auto-hydration
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc recaps the PHP news from August and September you may have missed
By James Dow,
James Dow shows you how you can set up your deployment workflow with Laravel and Git. Deploy your site to production with a single bookmark click!
By Aleksander Koko,
The grand finale is here: Aleksander Koko finishes his series by binding the EmberJS side with Laravel into one whole Single Page App.
By Aleksander Koko,
Alexander Koko continues his series by explaining how you can build REST resources with Laravel and its command line tool, artisan.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko continues his REST app tutorial by building the database and faking some content into it. Ready for advanced features? Jump in!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This quick tip will show you how to install Phalcon on a Homestead Improved instance, and will help you get a sample Phalcon app up and running
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander begins a series on building a REST application on Heroku with REST API, EmberJS and Laravel. Part one sets up our project structure and database!