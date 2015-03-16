How to Use Github’s API with PHP

Github is one of the best ways to share code and collaborate. In this article, we are going to learn how to consume their API and how we can use it to accomplish some of our daily tasks.

What We’re Building

We are going to explore some of the daily tasks that can be accomplished through the Github API and build a small app using Laravel to illustrate the use cases. You can check the final result on Github.

Authorisation

Before starting to consume the API, we need to set some form of authorisation. The API gives you access to all publicly available data, but some endpoints need user permission. You can create a new token with some specific scope access using the application settings. The scopes depend on your application’s needs, like accessing user email, updating user profile, etc.

Password authorisation is only necessary in some special cases, like accessing user authorised applications. In that case, you need to provide your username or email, and your password.

Setting Up Our Application

For our sample app, I will be using Laravel 5 and the KnpLabs Github PHP implementation. Be sure to update your composer.json file. Rename .env.example to .env after creating a new Laravel project ( composer create-project laravel/laravel ) and update it with your credentials.

// .env APP_DEBUG=true GITHUB_EMAIL=USER_EMAIL GITHUB_USERNAME=USERNAME GITHUB_PASSWORD=PASSWORD GITHUB_TOKEN=ACCESS_TOKEN

Your don’t really need to add your username and password, we only use them to illustrate the limitation of using the token authentication.

Binding Github Client

// bootstrap/app.php $app->singleton(‘Github\Client', function(){ $client = new Github\Client(); return $client; });

You may have noticed that we didn’t use our token. This is because most of the public actions are done without any authorisation, but for every endpoint you’ll find the level of authentication needed to access it.

Routing

Our demo will include several main functionalities.

List user repositories.

Navigate through the user repository files.

Edit and commit a file.

List the repository’s latest commits.

// app/Http/routes.php Route::get('/', ['uses' => 'GithubController@index', 'as' => 'index']); Route::get('/finder', ['uses' => 'GithubController@finder', 'as' => 'finder']); Route::get('/edit', ['uses' => 'GithubController@edit', 'as' => 'edit_file']); Route::post('/update', ['uses' => 'GithubController@update', 'as' => 'update_file']); Route::get('/commits', ['uses' => 'GithubController@commits', 'as' => 'commits']);

Controllers

The GithubController class is our main controller and holds most of the logic. When the class constructor is called, we resolve the the Github\Client class from the container and load our username environment variable.

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php class GithubController extends Controller { private $client; /* * Github username * * @var string * */ private $username; public function __construct(\Github\Client $client) { $this->client = $client; $this->username = env('GITHUB_USERNAME'); } }

Listing Repositories

Repositories by Username

You can retrieve the repos by username using the /users/:username/repos endpoint. We can access the endpoint like so:

$repos = $this->client->api('user')->repositories($username);

The api method will resolve the needed class depending on the parameter ( user , current_user , repo , etc).

Authenticated User

The other way is to retrieve the current authenticated user repositories using the /user/repos endpoint. The main difference is that private repos are hidden when using only the username endpoint.

// client is our Github\Client $repos = $this->client->api('current_user')->repositories();

Now that we know the first benefit of using authenticated requests, let’s add our token to the Github\Client binding.

$app->singleton('Github\Client', function () { $client = new Github\Client(); $token = env('GITHUB_TOKEN'); if (!isset($token)) { dd("Github token is not set."); } //$client->authenticate(env('GITHUB_EMAIL'), env('GITHUB_PASSWORD'), Github\Client::AUTH_HTTP_PASSWORD); $client->authenticate($token, null, Github\Client::AUTH_HTTP_TOKEN); return $client; });

The authenticate method decides the authentication process using the third parameter constant, if you chose the email and password method, be sure to change the assertion test. You can check the docs for more info.

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php public function index() { try { $repos = $this->client->api('current_user')->repositories(); return View::make('repos', ['repos' => $repos]); } catch (\RuntimeException $e) { $this->handleAPIException($e); } }//index

The repo name is passed to the next route, and it’s used to query the API for the repository content. You can read more in the docs.

// app/resources/views/repos.blade.php @extends('layouts.master') @section('content') <div class="list-group"> @foreach($repos as $repo) <a class="list-group-item" href="/finder?repo={{ $repo['name'] }}"> <h4 class="list-group-item-heading">{{ $repo['name'] }}</h4> <p class="list-group-item-text">{{ $repo['description'] }}</p> </a> @endforeach </div> @endsection

The page can also display the stargazers count, download count…etc. When the user clicks on the link we need to load the repository content and provide the ability to browse the repository files.

Repository Content

To retrieve a repository’s content, you need to specify the owner, repository name and the path that you want to retrieve. You can read more in the docs.

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php public function finder() { $repo = Input::get('repo'); $path = Input::get('path', '.'); try { $result = $this->client->api('repo')->contents()->show($this->username, $repo, $path); return View::make('finder', ['parent' => dirname($path), 'repo' => $repo, 'items' => $result]); } catch (\RuntimeException $e) { $this->handleAPIException($e); } }//finder

The Github\Api\Repository\Contents@show method accepts four parameters, the fourth one is the branch and it defaults to master .

When the user selects a folder we reload the same page with the new path, and when selecting a file we redirect them to the edit page.

// app/resources/views/finder.blade.php <ul class="list-group"> @foreach($items as $item) <li class="list-group-item"> @if(isset($item['type']) && $item['type'] == 'file') <a href="/edit?repo={{ $repo }}&path={{ $item['path'] }}">{{ $item['name'] }}</a> <span class="badge">F</span> @else <a href="/finder?repo={{ $repo }}&path={{ $item['path'] }}">{{ $item['name'] }}</a> <span class="badge">D</span> @endif </li> @endforeach </ul>

If the current item type is a file we create the link to the edit page, otherwise we create a link with the new folder path. We also add a badge to simplify file type identification and a go back link.

Editing Files

The Github\Api\Repository\Contents@show method returns either an array of items or an item with the correct file type.

When the file type is a file , the content will be base64 encoded. We won’t be dealing with other types such as submodule or symlink .

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php public function edit() { $repo = Input::get('repo'); $path = Input::get('path'); try { $file = $this->client->api('repo')->contents()->show($this->username, $repo, $path); $content = base64_decode($file['content']); $commitMessage = "Updated file " . $file['name']; return View::make('file_update', [ 'file' => $file, 'path' => $path, 'repo' => $repo, 'content' => $content, 'commitMessage' => $commitMessage ]); } catch (\RuntimeException $e) { $this->handleAPIException($e); } }//edit

// app/resources/views/file_update.blade.php <ol class="breadcrumb"> <li><a href="{{ $file['download_url'] }}" target="_blank">Download</a></li> <li><a href="{{ $file['html_url'] }}" target="_blank">View file</a></li> </ol> {!! Form::open(['url' => '/update', 'method' => 'POST']) !!} <input name="path" value="{{ $path }}" type="hidden"/> <input name="repo" value="{{ $repo }}" type="hidden"/> <div class="form-group"> <label for="content">File content:</label> <textarea class="form-control" name="content" id="content" cols="30" rows="10">{{ $content }}</textarea> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="commit">Commit message:</label> <input class="form-control" type="text" id="commit" name="commit" value="{{ $commitMessage }}"/> </div> <div class="form-group"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-control" value="Submit" /> </div> {!! Form::close() !!}

After getting the file, we decode the content, create a standard commit message and generate the edit view. The other passed variables are needed for storing file updates.

The /repos/:owner/:repo/contents/:path endpoint accepts three other required parameters along with the owner , repo and path . You can read more about repo content in the docs.

message : Commit message.

: Commit message. content : File content.

: File content. sha : File checksum.

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php public function update() { $repo = Input::get('repo'); $path = Input::get('path'); $content = Input::get('content'); $commit = Input::get('commit'); try { $oldFile = $this->client->api('repo')->contents()->show($this->username, $repo, $path); $result = $this->client->api('repo')->contents()->update( $this->username, $repo, $path, $content, $commit, $oldFile['sha'] ); return \Redirect::route('commits', ['path' => $path, 'repo' => $repo]); } catch (\RuntimeException $e) { $this->handleAPIException($e); } }//update

You can pass the file checksum as a hidden input inside our form like we did with the path to avoid calling the API, but I prefer this way. The last parameter to the update method is the branch which defaults to master . After a successful update we redirect the user to the commits page to view their latest commits.

Commits

The /repos/:owner/:repo/commits endpoint returns the list of commits for a certain repository. We also have the ability to filter commits by date range, author, or by path. You can read more about the supported parameters in the docs.

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php public function commits() { $repo = Input::get('repo'); $path = Input::get('path'); try { $commits = $this->client->api('repo')->commits()->all($this->username, $repo, ['path' => $path]); return View::make('commits', ['commits' => $commits]); } catch (\RuntimeException $e) { $this->handleAPIException($e); } }

The handleException method is only dumping the exception which occurred, but you can use the response code and the exception message to take appropriate action.

// app/Http/Controllers/GithubController.php public function handleAPIException($e) { dd($e->getCode() . ' - ' . $e->getMessage()); }

Conclusion

What I liked about the Github API is that it’s very readable. You can extend the demo by adding the ability to download the repo to your computer or create a filter for the commits page to easily filter through users commits, etc.

Github’s API gives you the ability to build some amazing tools using its data. In fact, there is a great one called GithubArchive built using the public API, be sure to check it out. If you have any comments or questions, leave them below.