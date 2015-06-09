Eloquent & Polymorphic Relations: Overview and Usage Guide
By Younes Rafie,
In this "next level Laravel" post, Younes explains an interesting approach to designing relationships with Eloquent: polymorphic relations.
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes presents Eloquent Observers - a method of subscribing to changed on models and having those models notify all subscribers of changes. Check it out!
By Jeff Smith, Isaac Castillo,
In Laravel, middleware allows you to filter out your HTTP requests and manage requests. Learn to dictate requests and interactions with your application.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes extends OctoberCMS by building a soft-delete plugin, allowing you to delete posts by marking them as trashed, while still keeping them in the DB!
By Christopher Thomas,
Christopher Thomas shows us the full process of implementing 2FA - two factor authentication - in Laravel, using Google Authenticator!
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt demonstrates a cool and somewhat practical travel lifehack on how to develop PHP apps on an iPad with some neat dedicated apps!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris has been using Spark for a while now, and he's compiled a list of 9 tips you shouldn't skip if you want your Spark experience to start a proper fire
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie goes through the quick process of extending Laravel's mail driver so that emails can easily be logged into the database
By Younes Rafie,
Laravel has the option to bind models to routes, for easy auto-fetching. See how they can be configured, and how to switch to UUID instead of primary keys!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a brand new Google Drive admin UI with Laravel!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco introduces Laravel Doctrine, and builds a sample app with it - come learn about this powerful ORM + Framework mix!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris makes his cheap Fitbit vibrate on new Twitter DMs - emulated pager AND a silent wake-up alarm? WIN!
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, we’re going to take a look at the Marvel API, a tool provided by Marvel for developers to get access to the 70-plus years of Marvel comics data.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Laravel Valet is an OSX-only light-weight alternative to Vagrant for those quick, demo, throwaway projects.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt goes from zero to hero in a post detailing the process of building an actual business app from scratch with Laravel Spark!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this edition of sourcehunt, we look at cron managers for PHP, a Laravel Hackathon starter kit, a PHP-GUI package that lets you do desktop-PHP, and more
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a Hacker News reader with a local cache from nothing with the Lumen microframework!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an entire API-only application with the Laravel API Boilerplate project (JWT edition) for creating and editing book wishlists!
By Bruno Skvorc,
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces Bugsnag, an excellent professional error monitoring, reporting and parsing tool, and implements it into an old Laravel app.
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains the Aggregate pattern and implements it on top of Laravel's Eloquent. Feeling the pro thirst? Give this advanced tutorial a go!
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Reza explains how Laravel's facades work and shows you how to reimplement them in any non-Laravel project! Facades in Silex? Yes please!
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza Lavaryan demonstrates the use of Laravel's task scheduler - a solution to version controller cronjobs and advanced Laravel Artisan commands!
By Jad Joubran,
Jad builds a Laravel + Angular skeleton app that's designed to be highly team-scalable - meaning easily extensible and adaptable to new devs on the team!
By Younes Rafie,
Input validation is important in any application. In this brief look at Respect/Validation, Younes Rafie introduces a different, framework-agnostic package.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explores Github's Public Event data through Google BigQuery, and builds a demo PHP app around it for checking project popularity. Check it out!
By Christopher Thomas,
Laravel 5.1 is here! Chris explains what event broadcasting is and demonstrates how to use it to build a real-time Laravel 5.1 app with Pusher!