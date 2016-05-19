Garrett Mehrguth is the CEO of Directive Consulting, an Unbounce Partner and MozLocal Recommended Agency serving small-enterprise level firms. He has been published in Moz, Kissmetrics, Ahref, Marin, Acquiso, Convince and Convert, Wordstream, Raven, Local Search Ranking Factors, and more. He has also spoken at MozCon Ignite, General Assembly, PeopleSpace Innovation Labs, SoCal Code Camp and others.