Former owner and partner of web firm Jenesis Technologies, John is currently Director of Digital Strategy at Haines Local Search, a company providing local search marketing solutions to SMBs, including print and Internet Yellow Pages, web design, and local SEO. When not working or spending time with his family, John offers great sales and marketing advice on his blog, Small Business Marketing Sucks.
John's articles
Four Important Ways Buyer Personas Improve Your Business
By John Tabita,
John Tabita introduces readers to the concept of buyer personas and talks about its importance to content marketing.
How to Manage Projects with Asana
By John Tabita,
John Tabita looks at Asana, and guides the reader through his process for getting the most out of it in a project management setting.
The Future of SEO
By John Tabita,
John Tabita examines the skills, experience and knowledge SEO specialists of the future will need, as Google and others revolutionize their services.
9 SEO Ideas for Small Businesses on a Budget
By John Tabita,
Small businesses needn't drop huge sums on SEO experts to get a leg up. John Tabita outlines 9 easy, cheap ways to improve your site's ranking.
Mobile SEO: 6 Steps to a Mobile-Friendly Website
By John Tabita,
John Tabita explains why and how you can optimize your site for mobile visitors and improve your search ranking and, more importantly, sales.
The Non-Writer’s Guide to Writing for Search Engines
By John Tabita,
John Tabita follows up his non-writer's guide to writing for the web with this guide to making sure that your content can be found by search engines.
5 SEO Trends You Need to Consider for 2015
By John Tabita,
SEO is an ever-changing field, with new challenges and opportunities arriving regularly. John Tabita looks at 5 SEO trends you need to address.
The Non-Writer’s Guide to Writing for the Web
By John Tabita,
Content marketing is becoming more necessary for online success. But how does a non-writer go about writing for the web? John Tabita provides a few tips.
8 Cold Calling Tips
By John Tabita,
Cold calling can be brutal, but it can be a great way to get yourself in front of that dream client. John runs us through 8 tips to make a good cold call.
Local SEO: Advanced Components
By John Tabita,
Having looked at the basics of local SEO, John explores the advanced components of local SEO. Learn what performing local SEO for a small business entails.
Local SEO: The Basics
By John Tabita,
In the first part of this series, John Tabita explains local SEO and how you can start optimizing.
The Correct Way to Educate Clients
By John Tabita,
There's a right way and a wrong way to educate your clients. Make sure that you're not wasting your time and that you're going to make some money!
How to Create Ads People Want to Click
By John Tabita,
Search, Display and Retargeting: The Holy Trinity of Online Advertising
By John Tabita,
All three methods of web advertising are powerful, but combining search ads, display ads and ad retargeting is even better.
Beyond Tracking: How to Improve Your Web Metrics
By John Tabita,
Which Metrics Should Your Web Business Track?
By John Tabita,
What Should You Expect from your SEO Consultant? Part 2
By John Tabita,
You've established some SEO goals and hired a consultant. What should you expect from them now?
So You Hired an SEO Consultant: What Should You Expect?
By John Tabita,
Hiring an SEO consultant might be just the thing your website needs. What should you be getting from them?
12.5 Useful Activities When Business is Slow
By John Tabita,
Sell Like a Yellow Pages Rep, Part 2
By John Tabita,
Sell Like a Yellow Pages Rep, Part 1
By John Tabita,
Should Web Designers Take on Print Work?
By John Tabita,
How to Keep Web Projects Moving Forward, Part 2
By John Tabita,
How to Keep Web Projects Moving Forward, Part 1
By John Tabita,
Become a Content Marketing Rock Star
By John Tabita,
Setting Up HootSuite for Content Marketing Success
By John Tabita,
Essential Content Marketing Tools, Part 2
By John Tabita,
Essential Content Marketing Tools, Part 1
By John Tabita,
Building an Audience to Build Your Business
By John Tabita,
In this article, we'll talk about Building an Audience to Build Your Business. John Tabita will teach you few tips how to build your business.
Survey Says: Outbound Marketing Still Effective
By John Tabita,