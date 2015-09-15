Aja Frost is a writer, tech/design geek, and podcast addict. Check out her site or say hi on Twitter.
Aja's articles
10 Unexpected Sources of Design Inspiration
Aja Frost lists the bold and beautiful sources of design inspiration that you probably don't know about. You'll definitely want to bookmark these secrets!
Dark UX: Dirty Tricks and Tactics to Avoid in 2017
Often our goals and those of our user are in alignment – but not always. Sometimes you have a devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other.
11 Seriously Creative Ways to Use IoT for Marketing
Aja Frost looks at the ways businesses are using IoT technology to attract more customers to stores and get unprecedentedly detailed customer analytics.
How the Humble Speech Bubble Will Transform Our Future UIs
They are the product of comic books and newspaper 'funny pages' but Aja is here to tell why the speech bubble is set to rule our future UIs.
How to Create a Jobs Page That Attracts the Best Candidates
Aja Frost looks at four ways you can improve your startup's jobs page to attract better candidates.
Multi-Device Onboarding: What We Can Learn from Mint & Expensify?
Some users come to us via the web – others via an app. How does the onboarding UX differ? Aja looks at how Mint and Expensify answer that question.
How Startups Can Beat Big Companies for the Best Talent
Aja Frost describes an improved job application process that can help your startup beat big companies to top-tier talent.
How First-Time Founders Can Develop Sales Skills
Sales is an important part of every entrepreneur's skillset. Aja Frost offers tips on how first-time startup founders can add it to theirs.
6 Inspiring Examples of Gamification in Design
Games are fun, exciting, and rewarding. So to make your UX more engaging–even addictive–why not try incorporating these gamification elements?
The Startup’s Guide to Podcast Advertising
Aja Frost looks at the effectiveness of podcast ads and how startups can best make use of them.
Bootstrapping 101: How (and Why) to Self-Fund Your Startup
Aja Frost looks at the pros and cons of bootstrapping, and talks about the best strategies to use if you go ahead with it.
The 14 Latest and Greatest Sources of Design Inspiration
What keeps designers hungry? Fresh meat, of course. Aja has 14 new wells of inspiration to keep you shooting at the stars.
How to Fire Someone Without Getting Sued or Hurting Morale
Aja Frost covers the legal factors that must be considered before firing an employee, and the best practices to keep in mind when doing the deed itself.
How to Make Your Users Enjoy Waiting
Perhaps one day we'll be able to deliver pages instantly - until then, we need to manage the times users do wait. Aja has some great strategies.
How to Build a Startup Advisory Board
Aja Frost walks through expectations and strategy when it comes to choosing and recruiting your startup's board of advisors.
Everything You Need to Know About Setting Your Prices
Aja Frost discusses pricing strategies for products and startup services.
5 Unexpected Places to Inject Personality into Your Site
When everyone is pushing 1's and 0's to screens it's critical to show some real humanity. Aja shows you places to inject personality into your site.
6 Bizarre but Amazing Native Campaigns (And Why They Worked)
Aja Frost looks at six well-executed native campaigns from 2015.
7 New Ways to Test Your Minimum Viable Product
Aja Frost looks at seven ways you can validate a minimum viable product in the market.
What VR Can Teach Us About UX
Virtual reality isn't just a new user experience – it requires a new understanding of UX by the people who make it. Aja takes six UX lessons from VR.
Lean Startup: Should You Pivot or Persevere?
This post gives you a solid framework to help you decide if you should pivot or persevere according to the lean startup methodology.
If You’re Considering Startup Accelerators Read This
If you read this post, you'll learn how to get into a startup accelerator - and not just any accelerator but the right one for your startup. Get reading!
How To Win Customers And Influence Them
Nice things to do for customers: How to turn your customers into loyal brand ambassadors
When, Why & How to Pivot: A Short & Sweet Guide
How to Craft a Compelling Startup Story
Every startup needs a story. Follow these 5 steps to craft your startup's story.
How to Write a Winning Pitch Deck
If you're fundraising or asking a VC for money, read this article on how to write a winning pitch deck.
16 Best Product Hunt Finds for Entrepreneurs
Here are SitePoint's top 16 finds on Product Hunt for entrepreneurs.
5 Successful Email Newsletters You Can Learn From
In this post, we break down the details of 5 email newsletter examples that are super successful. Use them for your business.
4 Examples of Popups That Are Bringing Sexy Back
Entrepreneur.com increased their sales by 162%, subscriptions by 86 % thanks to popups. Learn from 4 examples of website popups that don't annoy visitors.
Venture Capitalists (VCs) Answer: How to Approach Them
Straight from the mouths of three successful venture capitalists, this post goes behind-the-scenes of an INBOUND15 panel with 3 well-known VCs.