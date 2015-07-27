How to Connect Your Api.ai Assistant to the IoT
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at APIs and services which enable artificial intelligence capable of everything from personal assistants to image recognition.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at how to get started using Evive, an Arduino-based IoT platform.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson looks at how to face the crucial IoT challenges of connectivity, security and privacy, compatibility and data collection.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson discusses four major challenges presented by IoT, from privacy and security to connectivity and compatibility/longevity.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi interviews Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, and discusses their conversational UX platform, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at the broad range of opportunities available to entrepreneurs who want to break into the Internet of Things market.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost looks at the ways businesses are using IoT technology to attract more customers to stores and get unprecedentedly detailed customer analytics.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Proto Android App from relayr for rapid IoT development with SDKs available in many popular programming languages.
By Alex Walker, Jude Aakjaer,
We'd all played with computers for years but SitePoint's Hack Day gave us a chance to make electronics with our first IoT project.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus looks at five products from the exploding Internet of Things market that are experiencing success.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at why he is hesitant to adopt the IoT or recommend it to consumers — security, quality and transparency concerns.
By Charles Costa,
Designing for IoT – the Internet of Things – offers great opportunities, but also a new range of challenges. Charles Costa walks you though the big 4.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Our intro post to the world of IoT and PHP - a list of resources to get started with, and sites to buy electronic components from!
By Brian Sebele,
Brian Sebele looks at Li-Fi, a way to use light signals to send data, and how it fits into the world of the Internet of Things, Wi-Fi and cellular networks.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
A guide to connecting up a Raspberry Pi to various services and platforms including the IBM Watson IoT Platform, IBM Bluemix and Node-RED.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to pair and run a simple JavaScript powered app on the Tessel 2 microcontroller.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explores the connected device projects Mozilla are moving into after Firefox OS' pivot into the Internet of Things.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the growth in JavaScript's potential within the Internet of Things in various ways throughout 2015.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti gives the lowdown on the Pebble Time Round, what it means for developers and some tips for developing on the new platform.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to make a smartphone IoT dashboard using the Blynk mobile app and a Particle device.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to create a Particle device powered button that starts and stops Toggl time tracking via a Node server.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the new Particle Photon, its hardware changes and the process of connecting it up to Wi-Fi and installing a sample app.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Three.js and Node to create a real time visualisation of tweets in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how you can use IFTTT, Slack and Google Spreadsheets to monitor and log your Particle device activity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to connect up a NeoMatrix NeoPixel grid to the Particle Core and its cloud service to control it via HTTP requests.