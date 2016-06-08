Where to Start Learning Emerging Tech
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Emerging technology has reached new heights as we enter 2019 - VR/AR, machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things. Here's how to get your start.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains NodeBots and how JavaScript developers can get started building their very own JS powered robot.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to build a smart personal assistant using Api.ai's artificial intelligence and natural processing SDKs.
By Larry Alton,
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at APIs and services which enable artificial intelligence capable of everything from personal assistants to image recognition.
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis Konstantinidis looks at the OSVR platform and headsets, and their promise within the open source movement in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides a guide to how many virtual reality headsets are already available today and how many more are on their way!
By Paul Götze,
Paul Goetze explains how to use JRuby to create a machine learning algorithm using Ruby.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint looks at how to create all of the assets needed to start a project in Unity for the Microsoft HoloLens.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at how to get started using Evive, an Arduino-based IoT platform.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the implications facial recognition may have on the doxing attacks of the future.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson looks at how to face the crucial IoT challenges of connectivity, security and privacy, compatibility and data collection.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward explores getting started in blockchain using Eris, a blockchain and smart contract application platform for developers.
By Josh Althuser,
Telemedicine is an emerging market preparing to disrupt healthcare. Josh Althuser gives entrepreneurs a primer.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson discusses four major challenges presented by IoT, from privacy and security to connectivity and compatibility/longevity.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi interviews Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, and discusses their conversational UX platform, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden looks at the broad range of opportunities available to entrepreneurs who want to break into the Internet of Things market.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost looks at the ways businesses are using IoT technology to attract more customers to stores and get unprecedentedly detailed customer analytics.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo looks at working with the Raspberry Pi GPIO pins in Node.js from a test-driven angle — ensuring a high quality, debuggable IoT solution.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to set up a VPN for your network using a Raspberry Pi and an OpenVPN installer called PiVPN.
By Kassandra Perch,
Kassandra Perch looks at JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and how to use them effectively to secure your Internet of Things devices and services.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus looks at five products from the exploding Internet of Things market that are experiencing success.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to use the Tessel 2, paired with a GPS module and Google Maps, to display a heatmap of your Tessel 2's location.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at why he is hesitant to adopt the IoT or recommend it to consumers — security, quality and transparency concerns.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the future of blockchain technology post-Bitcoin, after recent public difficulties with the Bitcoin ecosystem.
By Brian Sebele,
Brian Sebele looks at Li-Fi, a way to use light signals to send data, and how it fits into the world of the Internet of Things, Wi-Fi and cellular networks.
By Joel Falconer,
The future of work has changed a lot over the past decade. It's going to change again - by disappearing.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!