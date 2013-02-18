Exploring the Hero Section
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Everyone loves a hero. Gabrielle brings a fresh literary point of view to the classic hero section.
Everyone loves a hero. Gabrielle brings a fresh literary point of view to the classic hero section.
It's 2015 and mobile browser numbers have officially surpassed their desktop cousins. Gabrielle looks at 5 mobile design trends that are shaping the market.
By Jasmine Elias,
With the possible exception of tequila, a computer can make more fasters faster than any other invention in human history.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, welcomes A Book Apart and talks about the partnership and our excitement at being able to offer the full ABA catalogue.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Freelance Designer is a cool title, but it's not all high-fives and long macchiatos. Daniel has three handy ways designers can earn money.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shows us 11 fantastic icon sets for use in your Android, iOS and Windows Apps, many of which are free.
By Vinay Raghu,
Usernames can be one letter or a hundred. This can present a challenge when we need to display them in our UI. Vinay looks at a curly UI pattern problem.
By Joanna Krenz Kurowska,
Today Joanna examines some of the most prominent emerging web design trends for 2015. There's plenty of inspiration to be had here.
By Dave Albert,
Your great app launched well and then your users forgot about it. Dave Albert looks at tips and advice on how to keep your users coming back.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Increasingly, users are frequently using multiple devices at once. How do we design a great experience for this?
By Dan Carr,
Infographics look intimidating, but they can be easy. Dan Carr has a guide to building an Infographic about your favorite subject with Adobe Edge Animate.
By Elio Qoshi,
Firefox OS 2.0 is set to introduce many new features, UI and design changes to the burgeoning OS, we take a tour through them.
By Alex Walker,
SitePoint author Jodie Moule describes the process of user research and UX design for her iOS app, Cook.
By Joe Hewitson,
Web development without composing a single line of HTML? Blasphemy, you say? Only if it's not done well. This tutorial shows you how to do this with Webydo.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Twenty years ago, Tim Berners-Lee built the world's first navigation menu in the world's first webpage. Here's a look at where nav menus are at in 2014.
By James George,
Learn how you can use value engineering to give your clients the most for their money. Value engineering adds extra value to your work with small tasks.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By James George,
Learn 5 Things to Never Say to Clients. Find out 5 things that you should never say to clients so you can avoid extra work and keep you from losing money.
By James George,
Learn how to create a vintage badge in Photoshop using shapes and retro-style type. Use this vintage badge to add a retro flair to your design work.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Justyn Hornor,
In this article, Justyn Hornor will show you how to set up a stylesheet just for printing off your content on a website.
By James George,
Learn the qualities that make up a great event flyer. Learn how to design your event flyer to maximize its impact using typography, colors & images.
By James George,
Learn what you can add to your invoices to help your clients and increase sales. Invoices can be valuable tools for promoting your products or services.
By James George,
Learn how to create an icy text effect in Photoshop. Learn how to mix a few textures, filters, and layer styles to create an icy text effect in Photoshop.
By James George,
Learn how to use popular blend mode tricks to save you a ton of time in Photoshop. Create dazzling effects and correct images using these blend mode tricks.