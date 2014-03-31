Symfony Flex: Paving the Path to a Faster, Better Symfony
By Bruno Skvorc,
Symfony Flex is a new package manager exclusively for Symfony 3.3 and above, sporting a new directory structure and smoother workflow. Come see!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Claudio re-introduces a tool that most revolutionized the way we develop PHP apps: Composer, PHP's dependency manager. Still unfamiliar with it? Dive in!
By Bruno Skvorc,
PHP - the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web - is now at version 7.1. Bruno shows us how to get started with PHP.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Crazy? Maybe! Claudio goes through setting up PHP, Git, and Composer on an Android device. Not only that, but he also deploys Laravel and SQLite!
By Bruno Skvorc,
A tutorial on how to configure a local Satis instance for offline composer access on conferences or as packagist backups for companies - even on VMs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Installing composer packages globally can cause some dependency conflicts. Here's how to get around it with the help of a new, alternative tool.
By Christopher Pitt,
Composer recently went into beta and made plugin development much easier. Chris Pitt shows you how by developing an "evil" data-snooping plugin!
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article Firdaus Zahari covers WordPlate, a WordPress boilerplate framework for modern PHP development.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos goes through the brand new process of setting up Drupal 8 with Composer, and introduces the "Drupal Packagist", a Packagist just for Drupal!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reveals some little known tips and tricks for upgrades to your development workflow - from health to speed of development, everything's on the menu!
By Joseph Lowery,
In this screencast, Joe Lowery will show you how to get up and running with Composer and its companion service, Packagist and become a more efficient coder.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno wrote a quick tutorial on boxing up apps as Phar archives and distributing them as executable bins via Composer
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc compiles a list of Composer tips and tricks for efficient workflows.
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum bootstraps a new Laravel CRUD project in this tutorial, laying the foundation for the next part in which CRUD features get added.
By Younes Rafie,
Ever wondered how you can develop your PHP package while using it in an app for best effect? Use Github to fetch it via Composer, still undeployed!
By Lukas White,
Gemfury is a PaaS solution for private Composer packages (among other things). Lukas White guides you through building and hosting your own package!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how we can log into the Google Analytics API from PHP to start querying it for analytics data
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius goes through the changes we can expect in the newest version of the Yii framework
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Toran, a Satis alternative, is software which enables you to have your own Packagist for Composer package management.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through some real world examples of using Phake to execute common tasks we may not be willing to deal with manually.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains the role of Phake - an automation tool for PHP based on Ruby's Rake which lets you automate mundane tasks you don't want to deal with
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Composer Cheatsheet - a tool specifically designed to give you the summary of all the awesomeness Composer provides