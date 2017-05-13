Getting Started with PHP
By Bruno Skvorc
PHP
PHP – the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web – is now at version 7.1. As an interpreted (as opposed to compiled) language, PHP code is executed in run-time meaning there is no slow compilation step – changes you make in code are visible instantly, and it is this quick feedback loop that allows for PHP’s speed of use.
Easy-to-learn and easy-to-use, PHP got the reputation of one in which developers can get things done fast, but also get them done wrong. This channel focuses on the right ways to use PHP.
Just Starting Out?
If you’re just getting started with PHP, here are some introductory materials to get you up to speed:
- Re-introducing Vagrant – the Right Way to start with PHP
- Continuing the above, The PHP Application Environment – an introductory “before-PHP” post, explaining the various environments your app can find itself in, and how to tune them to be identical – very important when deploying an app! This is a chapter from a whole book dedicated to exploring PHP environments.
- It goes without saying that there is no modern PHP without Composer – PHP’s package manager. There’s a video version here if that’s more up your alley.
- Re-introducing PDO – the right way to talk to databases
- This Comprehensive Guide to Using Cronjobs will teach you everything you need to know about this cryptic tool, and explain why it’s so pervasive.
- PHP The Right Way – it wouldn’t be fair to only toot our own horn, especially when there are such amazing resources out there already. This site compiles some of the best tips for writing PHP the right way.
Catching Up?
If you’re transitioning from an older version of PHP to PHP 7, we have some stuff for you:
- A PHP 7 Resource Recap – everything you need to get started with the new version
- Learn PHP 7 and find out what’s new
- Changes to exceptions in PHP 7+
- What’s new and exciting in PHP 7.1?
Getting Serious!
After you’ve gone through the basics above, some intermediate content might come in handy:
- First, you have to master Composer
- An introduction to Event Sourcing offers some grounding in advanced concepts
- Localization demystified, an important topic for any app with a global audience: a more basic explanation and one that’s more advanced.
- Apropos global audiences, here’s how to easily achieve super-fast translation in your app
- Slow app? Here’s an an in-depth walkthrough of supercharging apps with Blackfire
- Tracking bugs? Why not do it the pro way, with Bugsnag – the last error monitor you’ll ever need?
- Driven mad by the front-end chaos brought on by a fragmented JavaScript ecosystem? Don’t fret – you can completely avoid it: Look, Ma! No NodeJS. A PHP front-end build pipeline without Node
- 9 development workflow upgrades you should know about. Because comfort while developing is important, and nothing is more comfortable than amazing shortcuts and lifehacks.
Show the World
Finally, if you’re ready to put your app online, here’s some material on how to do that:
- Deploying PHP Applications with Deployer
- Securely deploying via SFTP
- Deplying to DigitalOcean with Deploybot
And hey, if all of the above sounds all too familiar, sounds like you should be writing for us!
