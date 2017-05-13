Skip to main content

Getting Started with PHP

By Bruno Skvorc

PHP

PHP – the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web – is now at version 7.1. As an interpreted (as opposed to compiled) language, PHP code is executed in run-time meaning there is no slow compilation step – changes you make in code are visible instantly, and it is this quick feedback loop that allows for PHP’s speed of use.

Easy-to-learn and easy-to-use, PHP got the reputation of one in which developers can get things done fast, but also get them done wrong. This channel focuses on the right ways to use PHP.

Just Starting Out?

If you’re just getting started with PHP, here are some introductory materials to get you up to speed:

Catching Up?

If you’re transitioning from an older version of PHP to PHP 7, we have some stuff for you:

Getting Serious!

After you’ve gone through the basics above, some intermediate content might come in handy:

Show the World

Finally, if you’re ready to put your app online, here’s some material on how to do that:

