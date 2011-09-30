Form Validation with PHP
By Iain Tench, Matthew Setter,
Need to collect data through a web form? Learn the basics of how to set up PHP to collect user-submitted data that you can then store or send via email.
By DAZ,
By Simone Sala,
Time to wield some sweet Photoshop skills as we make tasty cookie-flavored textured typography -- and just in time for your Valentines day too.
By Ashish Trivedi,
Use Rockmongo to create databases, collections and documents, query collections, and import and export data in MongoDB.
By Michelle Sanver,
Sometimes you just want a simple webshop. You need it to work and that’s about it. That’s possible with WooCommerce!
By Stefan Froelich,
Recursion is a truly powerful concept. See how it compares to iteration, how to write recursive functions, when to write them, and why you would want to.
By David Shirey,
Take a look at the the Ctype functions used to verify whether the characters in a string are of the correct type; what checks exist, and how they're used.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
Learn how counting systems are structured, how to convert between various number system, and how to use binary operators in PHP.
By Denise Jacobs,
Denise Jacobs goes through some basic exercises in cleaning up CSS code, before going on to improve code with the latest best practices.
By Sandeep Panda,
Using PHP’s SimpleXML extension that was introduced back in PHP 5.0, working with XML is very easy to do.
By Tunbosun Ayinla,
In this part I’ll be digging deeper into OpenCart and talking about adding options, attributes, attribute groups, and most importantly adding categories and products. Kindly enjoy.
By Tunbosun Ayinla,
In this two-part series I’ll explain all of the necessary steps to create your own e-commerce site with OpenCart. In this article I’ll start with its installation.
By Lior Levin,
Here are some of the leading footnote plugins for WordPress which make referencing sources as footnotes and endnotes a breeze.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
An Easter egg is a hidden feature completely unrelated to normal functionality that coders put inside their software. Create your first PHP Easter egg.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Learn several different ways to retrieve and filter a list of files and directories in PHP using both basic PHP functions and SPL Iterators.
By Sneha Heda,
Cookies are information stored on a user's computer by the browser. Learn how to work with them in PHP to add state to your application.
By Matt Bragg,
Install the popular Windows-based web development platform WampServer and develop your next killer PHP app on your local machine.
By Iain Tench,
By Fibi Wolulas,
By James Appleyard,
By Iain Tench,
By Callum Hopkins,
By Iain Tench,
By Chris Roberts,
Professionals in any capacity always practice. This article walks you through a series of exercises to help you practice using regex.
By Callum Hopkins,
A session is the logical link between page requests by the same user. Learn how to create them, destroy them, and keep them secure.
By Sneha Heda,
Errors are the most common event a developer faces. Learn about PHP's error levels, using Exceptions, and how to use custom error handlers.
By Amanda Steigerwalt,
The ternary operator offers an abbreviated notation for writing conditional statements. Learn how to use it properly.
By Jason Pasnikowski,
By J Armando Jeronymo,
PHP offers over 70 array-related functions and it's important to develop a familiarity with them. Learn some of the ones you'll use most.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
Superglobals are specially-defined array variables in PHP that make it easy you to access information about a request or its context.