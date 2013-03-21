Denise R. Jacobs is an author, speaker, web design consultant, and creativity evangelist. Based in Miami, Florida, she is the author of The CSS Detective Guide, and co-authored InterAct with Web Standards: A Holistic Approach to Web Design.
Denise's articles
CSS Architectures: Completing MetaCoax Refactoring
By Denise Jacobs,
This is the final part of CSS Architectures, by the author Denise Jacobs.
CSS Architectures: Refactor Your CSS
By Denise Jacobs,
In this tutorial you will learn about MetaCoax CSS refactoring process.
CSS Architectures: Scalable and Modular Approaches
By Denise Jacobs,
In this tutorial, you will learn about the scalable and modular approaches, including the essentials and the overview.
CSS Architectures: New Best Practices
By Denise Jacobs,
In this article, you will learn some of the latest best practices for front-end coding that will help your stylesheets and HTML considerably.
CSS Architectures: Principles of Code Cleanup
By Denise Jacobs,
Denise Jacobs goes through some basic exercises in cleaning up CSS code, before going on to improve code with the latest best practices.