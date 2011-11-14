Michelle Sanver
Michelle Sanver is one of the rare people out there, a female geek. Her geeky interests include Macs and programming, especially PHP which has been one of her biggest hobbies since basically forever. In 2010, Michelle created Jippey where she works as a web/iOS developer.
Michelle's articles
Set Up a Webshop with WordPress and WooCommerce
By Michelle Sanver,
Sometimes you just want a simple webshop. You need it to work and that’s about it. That’s possible with WooCommerce!
PHPMaster: The PHP People
By Michelle Sanver,
You're going to learn about PHPMaster: The PHP People, by the author Michelle Sanver in this post, Come join us here at Sitepoint to learn more about PHP.
PHPMaster: The PHP People
By Michelle Sanver,
This post is going to teach you about PHPMaster: The PHP People, by the author Michelle Sanver. Enjoy!
The PHP People
By Michelle Sanver,
What really makes the PHP community stand out is the people who are willing to help others. What can you do to make a difference?
PHPMaster: Getting Started with PHPUnit
By Michelle Sanver,
Getting Started with PHPUnit
By Michelle Sanver,
Testing your website is a good idea, but it's tedious. Learn how you can automate unit testing with PHPUnit.