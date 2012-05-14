Skip to main content

Stefan Froelich

Stefan Froelich

Stefan "frostymarvelous" Froelich is a hobby programmer who loves to work with scripting languages. He's always up for a challenge and the opportunity to learn something new. At times he freelances, but mostly helps out in forums and various Q&A sites. His aim is to contribute to the community that has given so much to him over the years. Stefan dreams of a world where knowledge is freely shared.

Stefan's articles