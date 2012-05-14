Stefan "frostymarvelous" Froelich is a hobby programmer who loves to work with scripting languages. He's always up for a challenge and the opportunity to learn something new. At times he freelances, but mostly helps out in forums and various Q&A sites. His aim is to contribute to the community that has given so much to him over the years. Stefan dreams of a world where knowledge is freely shared.
Stefan's articles
Generators in PHP
By Stefan Froelich,
Take a look at how generators provide an easy way to implement simple iterators without the overhead or complexity of the Iterator interface.
Understanding Recursion
By Stefan Froelich,
Recursion is a truly powerful concept. See how it compares to iteration, how to write recursive functions, when to write them, and why you would want to.
Using SPL Iterators, Part 2
By Stefan Froelich,
Using SPL Iterators, Part 1
By Stefan Froelich,