Iain Tench
Iain Tench has worked in the IT industry for 30 years as a programmer, project manager (Prince2 Practitioner), consultant, and teacher. As a project manager, he specialized in integration projects mainly involving payment systems in the financial sector. He now teaches and has acquired a Masters degree in Internet Systems Development as well as a teaching qualification. Iain's specialized areas of teaching is web technologies, mainly programming in a variety of languages, HTML, CSS and database integration. He's also written a book about Dreamweaver CS3 for Hodder Education.
Iain's articles
Form Validation with PHP
By Iain Tench, Matthew Setter,
Need to collect data through a web form? Learn the basics of how to set up PHP to collect user-submitted data that you can then store or send via email.
Working with Files in PHP
By Iain Tench,
PHPMaster: Learning Loops
By Iain Tench,
In this topic, you're going to learn about Iain Tench's PHPMaster: Learning Loops - Part 2. Enjoy!
PHPMaster: Learning Loops
By Iain Tench,
This topic is going to teach you about Iain Tench's PHPMaster: Learning Loops - Part 1. Enjoy!
Learning Loops
By Iain Tench,
PHPMaster: Defining and Using Functions in PHP
By Iain Tench,
Defining and Using Functions in PHP
By Iain Tench,
PHPMaster: Variables in PHP
By Iain Tench,
PHP Variables
By Iain Tench,
Variables are a key feature of any programming language. Learn about PHP variables and how to declare them, assign values to them, and output their values.