Iain Tench has worked in the IT industry for 30 years as a programmer, project manager (Prince2 Practitioner), consultant, and teacher. As a project manager, he specialized in integration projects mainly involving payment systems in the financial sector. He now teaches and has acquired a Masters degree in Internet Systems Development as well as a teaching qualification. Iain's specialized areas of teaching is web technologies, mainly programming in a variety of languages, HTML, CSS and database integration. He's also written a book about Dreamweaver CS3 for Hodder Education.