James Appleyard is from the UK. He built his first website back in 2000 and has been hooked ever since. For his day job he helps to maintain a large website for a major international IT company. In his free time, James has completed an MSc in Web Applications Development and enjoys exploring the depths of PHP and WordPress. More recently, James has been volunteering for IT4Communities in the UK building websites for charities, good causes, and not-for-profit organizations. When he has any time left over he enjoys cooking, reading, and sleeping.