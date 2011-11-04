Chris Roberts
Chris Roberts is a web developer for heels.com in addition to being a freelance developer. When he's not writing code he can be found trying to become a better designer, especially in typography-related topics, or playing the guitar.
Chris's articles
PHPMaster: Practicing Regular Expressions with Search and Replace
Professionals in any capacity always practice. This article walks you through a series of exercises to help you practice using regex.
PHPMaster: Code Templates, AutoHotKey, and Ditto: Speeding Up Development
Here's a great way to increase your efficiency using NetBean's Code Templates, AutoHotKey, and Ditto if you're programming PHP on Windows.