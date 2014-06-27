4 Most High-Demand Skillsets for Remote Jobs
By Joshua Kraus,
Looking to leave offices behind for good? These four skillsets will put you on the high demand side of the remote job market.
By Joshua Kraus,
Looking to leave offices behind for good? These four skillsets will put you on the high demand side of the remote job market.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott provides pointers on how to tell you're about to be fired, and tips on what you can do about it.
By Abhimanyu Godara,
Frameworks, NLP and conversational UX will be key in the paradigm shift towards AI, messaging and chatbots. What can developers and designers do to keep up?
By Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, Estelle Weyl,
In this excerpt from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World (2nd Edition), we look at Relational and Attribute Selectors in CSS3
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Hacking UI and Side Project Accelerator Co-Founder David Tinter shares his top tips to turning your side project into a full-time gig.
By Andrew McDermott,
When things are bad, working as a web developer can be hell. Andrew McDermott explains why sometimes the best thing you can do is to make things worse.
By Craig Buckler,
Most of us use our default browser for development. Is it practical? Are there better options? Craig looks at Blisk — a new development-only browser.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at ten web development assets from Codester that could save you time and money on your next project.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford explains how to become a web developer, identifying seven important steps along the way to landing your dream development job.
By Saurabh Kirtani,
Microsoft's Saurabh Kirtani discusses the new features in jQuery 3.0 and how to use them.
By Riza Marhaban,
Riza Marhaban addresses the myths that web developers think of Microsoft Edge
By Kyle Pennell,
Kyle Pennell explains why the two new ES6 variable keywords, const and let, are helpful in giving block scoping.
By Etienne Margraff,
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff shows how Vorlon.js can help improve your web code
By Rami Sayar,
Microsoft's Rami Sayar gives a rundown of the best new and useful features in ES2015
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles shares how he got started in technical evangelism
By Abhishek Narain,
Microsoft's Abhishek Narain makes the case for hybrid mobile app development.
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles highlights some of his favorite Visual Studio extensions to make web programming easier.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe shares some hints on successfully managing an open source project.
By Michael Palermo,
Microsoft's Michael Palermo outlines the current state of CSS in the modern world.
By James Allen,
James Allen explains the importance of implementing client-side JavaScript security, and offers several ways to keep your JS secure.
By Etienne Margraff,
Etienne Margraff explains the importance of adding authentication to a Vorlon.js server
By David Rousset,
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how he experimented with ECMAScript6 on babylon.js with TypeScript in Microsoft Edge
By Jasmine Elias,
If you're happy and you know it, syntax error! In a week of misplaced semicolons and forgotten commas, we had a lot to talk about.
By George Martsoukos,
George, shows us 8 different features available with the Compass framework that shows it's more than a mixin library for vendor prefixes.
By Nick Coad,
Nick Coad offers advice for web developers working on their own in a larger company, among people who often don't understand their world.
By Tim Evko,
The pressure to keep up to date as a web developer can take its toll. Here's Tim Evko with a guide to avoiding burnout and information overload.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
It's easy to get so caught up in your current projects that you forget to line up more freelance jobs for the future. These five steps will help.
By Paul Wilkins,
By James Hibbard,