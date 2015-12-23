The Joys of Block Scoping with ES6
By Kyle Pennell
Microsoft Tech
This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.
Brendan Eich invented JavaScript in 10 days around May 6-15 in 1995. The language, originally called Mocha, started as a simple client-side scripting language. O’Reilly’s history on the language details the context at the time the language was invented:
Eich eventually decided that a loosely-typed scripting language suited the environment and audience, namely the few thousand web designers and developers who needed to be able to tie into page elements (such as forms, or frames, or images) without a bytecode compiler or knowledge of object-oriented software design.
JavaScript was born in a time when the web was very different but would eventually become one of the most ubiquitous programming languages in use. Few could have predicted how popular it would become. Naturally, then, JavaScript has some design flaws that have frustrated and confused developers since its inception.
One of the common complaints has been Javascript’s lack of block scope. Unlike other popular languages like C or Java, blocks
({...}) in JavaScript (pre-ES6) do not have scope. Variables in JavaScript are scoped to their nearest parent function or globally if there is no function present.
When asked why JavaScript has no block scopes, Brendan Eich’s answer is pretty straightforward: there wasn’t enough time to add block scopes.
Thankfully, JavaScript descended from C/C++/Java, and was future-proofed for adding block scoping later as Eich explains in this series of tweets.
And now, finally, ECMAScript 6 (ES6) is here and among many things, it gives us block scoping via the two new ES6 variable keywords, let and const. Support for let/const is still limited to Edge, Chrome, and Firefox but more browsers will likely support it soon.
This post will explain why
const and
let are helpful and how they are used.
source: http://www.cs.uni.edu/~wallingf/blog/archives/monthly/2012-10.html
The Challenges of Using var
Before introducing
const and
let, it’s worth discussing why they are helpful or necessary in the first place. Var has been the only keyword for variables in JavaScript up until now but it has several drawbacks.
Var scoping is confusing for devs from other languages
The scope of
var is confusing for developers coming from other languages. It’s quite easy for them to unintentionally cause bugs in code that uses
if blocks or
for loops. Variable declaration in ES5 and below doesn’t work in the way they would expect. Given JavaScript’s popularity, developers from other languages sometimes have to write JavaScript, and therefore variable scoping, which is easier to understand, would be helpful for them.
Global vs. local confusion with var
When writing JS using
var, it’s difficult to immediately discern which variables are scoped locally vs. globally. It’s very easy to accidentally create a variable on the global object in JavaScript. This generally doesn’t affect simple demo apps but can cause problems for enterprise level applications as team members accidentally obliterate each other’s variables.
Confusing workaround patterns
The lack of clear global vs. local scope differentiation in JavaScript has forced developers to come up with patterns like the IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expression). This is an awkward workaround to the lack of block scope. It’s also a way to avoid attaching var-declared variables to the global object.
(function(){
// code here
}());
If you’re not a seasoned Javascript developer, this pattern makes little sense. What is going on here? What are all those parentheses? Why doesn’t that function have a name? Block scoping should lessen the need for workaround design patterns like this.
Misconceptions about hoisting
Another challenge of
var is that it doesn’t work in the way most developers think it does. The JavaScript interpreter make two passes on a section of JavaScript code. The first pass processes variables and function declarations and lifts them to the top (the ‘hoisting’). The second pass processes the function expressions and undeclared variables. This makes for some confusing code if the developer is not keenly aware of how hoisting works. Take this example from developer Ben Cherry’s blog:
Screenshots in this post are from Visual Studio Code in Mac
code: http://codepen.io/DevelopIntelligenceBoulder/pen/obZYRY?editors=101
In the above example,
var foo = 10; is hoisted up to the nearest parent function. That’s why it alerts 10 even though you might think you would get a “ReferenceError: foo is not defined”. The example refactored with
let is more intuitive.
code: http://codepen.io/DevelopIntelligenceBoulder/pen/VvVNpg?editors=101
Using let
The new ES6 keyword
let allows developers to scope variables at the block level (the nearest curly brackets). If you’d like to see which browsers support
let (and
const) follow the Microsoft Edge page for tracking support across ES6 features. You can also check here if your current browser supports
let and
const.
Here are some examples of
let (vs. var) in different types of blocks:
if block example
code: http://codepen.io/DevelopIntelligenceBoulder/pen/BoGEoa?editors=101
In the above example, the variable is scoped to the IIFE function when it’s declared with
var. Within the
if block, a separate fruit variable is declared with
let and scoped to the
if block.
for loop block example
code: http://codepen.io/DevelopIntelligenceBoulder/pen/KdrYdg?editors=101
The
for loop example above is a bit more interesting than the
if block. By using
let in the initialization expression, the
i variable is scoped only to the block. By using
var, the
i will be scoped to the nearest function. The variable will equal 10 outside of the
for loop block. This can have consequences such as creating an accidental closure as in examples like this:
code: http://codepen.io/DevelopIntelligenceBoulder/pen/XmyQXe?editors=101
In this example, the code is meant to register an event listener on a simple list and alert which number was clicked. Instead, it will alert Clicked on Number: 5 for each list item. Wrapping the event listener part in a function would be a common workaround for avoiding the accidental closure.
But instead, refactoring this with
let (once it’s fully supported) creates a block scope in the
for loop and avoids the accidental closure. It allows the expected iterator to be used within the event listener callback function.
code: http://codepen.io/DevelopIntelligenceBoulder/pen/JYeVGv?editors=101
One caveat with
let is that it doesn’t hoist in the same way
var does. If you try to use it before it’s been declared, you will get a reference error. This has been termed the Temporal Dead Zone by one developer (the term has gained popularity since).
Using const
Like constants in other languages,
const will often be used for values that won’t need to be reassigned in a program’s execution. Strings like API keys or numbers like
CANVAS_HEIGHT would be uses cases of
const variables that don’t need to be reassigned. Variables declared with
const are often written in all caps, but this is a matter of preference.
Const is the other new ES6 keyword for declaring variables. Const works like a constant in other languages in many ways but there are some caveats. Const stands for ‘constant reference’ to a value. The values that
const references are not immutable (their properties can be changed). This can be explained by borrowing a metaphor from Eloquent JavaScript (a great beginner’s JS book).
Eloquent Javascript’s author Marijn Haverbeke says that it’s better to think of variables as being tentacles rather than boxes.
They do not contain values; they grasp them — two variables can refer to the same value. A program can access only the values that it still has a hold on. When you need to remember something, you grow a tentacle to hold on to it or you reattach one of your existing tentacles to it.
So with
const, you can actually mutate the properties of an object being referenced by the variable. You just can’t change the reference itself. Explained via the above metaphor, the tentacle won’t move or change but what it’s holding onto can. Here are some code examples of
const in action:
const PI_VALUE = 3.141592;
const APIKEY = 'aekljefj3442313kalnawef';
const NAMES = [];
NAMES.push("Jim");
console.log(NAMES.length === 1); // true
NAMES = ["Steve", "John"]; // error
If you want a constant to be completely immutable, use
object.freeze to make the properties immutable.
When to Use const vs. let
There’s still some debate in the JavaScript community as to when to use
const vs.
let. Some originally recommended using
let in the place of
var. Others now call for defaulting to
const instead of
let.
JavaScript expert Reginald Braithwaite’s tweet above has been echoed by many. Developer Eric Elliot expounds upon the argument for using
const before
let:
If I don’t need to reassign,
constis my default choice over
letbecause I want the usage to be as clear as possible in the code.
constis a signal that the variable won’t be reassigned.
letis a signal that the variable may be reassigned, such as a counter in a loop, or a value swap in an algorithm. It also signals that the variable will be used only in the block it’s defined in, which is not always the entire containing function.
varis now the weakest signal available.
Kyle Simpson (author of You Don’t Know JS) wrote some counterarguments to the enthusiasm around “let is the new var,” suggesting that the implicit nature of
let declarations can cause problems in JS code. Furthermore, there are cases when
var is still useful:
letimproves scoping options in JS, not replaces.
varis still a useful signal for variables that are used throughout the function. Having both, and using both, means scoping intent is clearer to understand and maintain and enforce. That’s a big win!
Simpson believes that
let is the companion to
var and that it shouldn’t be used to replace all
var statements.
It’s still to be determined how this debate will shake out.
Summary
Once they are supported by more browsers,
const and
let will allow for block scoping variables in JavaScript, rendering patterns like IIFE less necessary. Developers from other languages will likely have an easier time understanding JavaScript scoping. Developer Aaron Frost put it, cheekily, “Using LET and CONST instead of VAR will have an odd side-effect, where your code will execute at runtime just as it appears at development time.”
Kyle is a Technical Instructor at DevelopIntelligence. He spends his time reading, coding, biking, and exploring live music in Denver. He enjoys trying to make technical concepts more approachable and likes tinkering with music and mapping APIs.
