The Importance of Client-Side JavaScript Security

It seems like no matter where you look these days, you’re bound to see something that has been created, at least in part, using JavaScript.

One reason for this is that JavaScript is so easy to learn and use. Another reason has to do with the wide availability of easy-to-incorporate, open-source libraries like jQuery, React.js, Backbone.js, Angular.js, and Ember.js.

When added together, this makes for a huge boost in development potential. People who have great ideas for applications don’t necessarily need to be developers or hire developers in order to make those ideas a reality.

Of course, this ease of development also opens up the increased risk of security vulnerabilities, too, since these libraries can be included and used, all without having to know what’s really going on under the hood.

JavaScript Security

There are basically two lines of thinking when it comes to JavaScript security: one being the issue of protecting your code against being hacked, and the other being protection from a proprietary standpoint — preventing your code from being tampered with or stolen.

Server-side hosting. Traditionally, code protection meant storing as much code on the server as possible. This kept your code safe from prying eyes, and it also allowed the server to do the heavy lifting, performance-wise.

This still holds true today, but it’s far from a one-size-fits-all solution. Storing your code on the server certainly does offer the best protection, but it also has some disadvantages, too.

One downfall is that it means that you’re forcing an internet connection. This isn’t always a problem, but it’s not feasible if you’re developing an application you want to work offline.

Another consideration is performance. Server calls take time. This isn’t a huge issue for simple apps, but it may be one for high-performance apps like games, where excessive latency can ruin the user experience.

Why encryption won’t work. An inevitable question that many ask is, “Why can’t I just encrypt my file?” This is a great thought. Really. The problem is that it doesn’t quite work that way. You can encrypt the files, but then they won’t be of any use to the browser. You’ll need to decrypt them to make them readable to the browser, putting you back to square one.

JavaScript is Everywhere

JavaScript is an incredibly powerful language, but it also has one defining flaw in regards to security: It is an interpreted language. Instead of being compiled to machine code before distribution, JavaScript code is executed at runtime. This, of course, also means that, by default, virtually everyone who downloads JavaScript-based software will have full access to the code that drives it.

The fact that JavaScript is now even capable of operating outside the bounds of the web browser makes security an even more important topic, if only as a result of the sheer volume of uncompiled code out there. In a browser, JavaScript is usually “sandboxed”, meaning that, unless there’s some flaw, it’s relatively safe for your system.

Now, though, there are plenty of frameworks with standardized APIs out there like PhoneGap, Cordova, Node Webkit, and so on, that allow JavaScript to interact with the native system APIs. These offer a lot of flexibility and power to JavaScript application developers.

For example, you can code HTML5 and JavaScript desktop software that is able to read and write files to your hard drive or otherwise use your native system functionality, like allowing access to your camera, phone information, wifi, bluetooth, GPS, and so on.

When you add all this together, it makes for a pretty big source code playground for would-be hackers to play around in.

What is the Role of JavaScript Obfuscation?

When it comes to client-side JavaScript security, there is nothing developers can do to ensure 100% protection. With that said, however, here’s where JavaScript obfuscation comes into play.

Obfuscation is the process of methodically going through your code, transforming and rearranging it, all with the goal of making it virtually impossible to read and understand it with the naked eye but keeping its functionality. (Note: minification is different from obfuscation, you can easily retrieve the original code from minified code.)

Although it does have its limitations, short of locking all your code on a server, obfuscation is the best option that developers have to protect their JavaScript code. But not all obfuscation is actually protecting your code.

Choosing the Right JavaScript Obfuscator and Beyond

With the dozens of obfuscation programs to choose from, how do you choose one that is right for you? Here are some things to consider when choosing.

Download source. Possibly the most important consideration is the source you’re downloading the software from. And this particular piece of advice should apply to pretty much anything that you download from the Web. Always check the reputation of where you’re downloading from.

In “Why A Free Obfuscator is Not Always Free,”Peter Gramantik describes an experience he had with a “free” JavaScript obfuscator. He describes how the code was obfuscated, but the program also inserted its own malicious code into the mix.

If he hadn’t de-obfuscated the code to see what was really going on, he never would’ve noticed it. The moral of the story: Always be skeptical about where you download your software from.

Compatibility. The next most important feature to look for is compatibility. Make sure that whichever program you choose is compatible with any libraries you may be using. If you don’t, the code it outputs may not work anymore, and you might spend more time than you’d like tracking down and fixing errors.

Additional features and resilience. Other things to keep an eye out for are additional features and the resilience of the protection that may be offered by the program you choose. Some services come in a professional, integrated package — and some even offer some extra features that go beyond obfuscation! These features allow you to make sure the protection you’re applying is not easily reversed in minutes and can even help you enforce licensing on your apps. For example, JavaScript Protection company, JScrambler offers:

JavaScript obfuscation

performance optimization through minification

dead code insertion

function outlining

browser and domain locking

expiration dates on code functionality

thwarting JavaScript dynamic analysis with anti-debugging and anti-tampering techniques

compatibility and compliance with tons of JavaScript libraries

This rise in the use of JavaScript brings with it great promise, but the combination of its interpreted nature and it’s increased use also opens the doors to more risk. But it doesn’t have to be something scary, as there’s much you can do to reduce the risks for your business.

If you have sensitive client-side JavaScript code, and if you want to keep that code from being tampered with, it’s worth investing in the best JavaScript protection to provide that extra layer of security you need. If you’d like to check out some of what JScrambler offers, check out www.jscrambler.com to sign up for a free trial!