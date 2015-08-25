Michael Palermo
J. Michael Palermo IV is a Technical Evangelist at Microsoft with a passion for writing Windows Store apps with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript. Prior to joining Microsoft, he served as a Microsoft Regional Director, MVP, and an "insider" with Microsoft on multiple technologies. Palermo has authored several technical books as well as several online courses with Pluralsight. More articles on related topics are posted on his blog.
Michael's articles
CSS in the Modern World
HTML & CSS
By Michael Palermo,
Microsoft's Michael Palermo outlines the current state of CSS in the modern world.
10 Common Mistakes Web Developers Make
Microsoft Tech
By Michael Palermo,
Microsoft's Michael Palermo reveals 10 of the most common pitfalls in web development, and gives quick tips on how to avoid them.