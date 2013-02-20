Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Introduction

Have you ever found yourself needing to create a custom, multiple-page form in WordPress? I do… all the time! While you can use a variety of plugins to get the job done, they’re rarely perfect for your purposes. I’ve found that the easiest way for me to get everything right — from the forms to the data to the reporting — is to simply create these from scratch myself.

In this series of articles, I will walk you through the process of creating multiple page forms from scratch. Believe it or not, it’s fairly straightforward if you understand some basic PHP and know your HTML form basics. (If you’re a PHP veteran or interested in becoming one, you should head over to our PHP partner site, PHPMaster.com)

We’ll be using the POST method to pass information from the form back to itself and IF statements in PHP to display the next part of the form. As the users submit form data, the page will update with the next page of the form, storing the submitted information as it goes.

The result is that users stay on the same page, and you can conditionally — even dynamically — generate the next page of the form based upon their answers. Or, you could just keep the form fields static for simplicity’s sake.

Why a Multi-Page Form?

There are lots of reasons why you might need a multi-page form. In some cases, you might not want more than 3-5 questions per page. In other cases, you might want to only collect additional information based upon their initial responses. For example, if the user indicates that they’re under 18, you may not want to ask certain questions, or you might want to display a different form based upon male or female respondents.

Further, a multiple-page form allows you to collect information in stages. If users abandon the questionnaire for whatever reason, you’ve collected at least some information that might be useful. Form abandonment is common, and multi-page form collection gives you critical data, such as where forms get abandoned most often, basic contact info from the user for follow-up, etc.

Case Study

For planning purposes, I’ll be collecting basic information on users and their shopping preferences. So, here’s how our form will progress:

Page 1 – Basic contact info Name (first and last), Email, Phone, Zip code

Page 2 – Socioeconomic data Gender Age Education Income

Page 3 – Shopping Preferences Location (online, store) Favorite Categories

Page 4 – “Thank You!” landing page

I’ll be setting this up in our functions.php file, which is fine for testing, but when you’re ready to make this live on your site, you should consider making this a plugin or at a minumum separating this code from your functions.php file and using an include_once statement to link the files in your functions.php doc.

Part of my rationale for this method is to avoid having to delve into FTP and other less pertinent methods of creating custom functionality in WordPress. So, for you veterans, just bear with my less-than-ideal methods.

Step 1: Set up a Shortcode

This is optional, but it sure makes it easier for me to use shortcodes to display these multi-page forms. So, that’s the method I’ll teach, and you can implement your own if you prefer.

In your functions.php file, add the following:

[sourcecode language=”php”]

add_shortcode(‘multipage_form_sc’,’multipage_form’);

function multipage_form(){

echo ‘<h3>New Form</h3>’;

};

[/sourcecode]

This lets WordPress know that you can put the shortcode multipage_form_sc into a post or page, and that WordPress should execute the function multipage_form when it finds the shortcode. Because I often have several multi-page forms that I’ll use for a given site, I give these forms unique names, for example, multipage_form_userinfo_sc and its corresponding function multipage_form_userinfo.

Step 2: Set up a Post or Page

Create the new post or page on which you want your multiple-page form to exist. Insert the shortcode into the form, publish it, and view the page. You should see the “New Form” message we created in our multipage_form() function.

Here’s what your shortcode should look like within your post/page editor:

[multipage_form_sc]

Step 3: First Form Elements

Let’s jump into creating the first form elements. I will be keeping this incredibly simple for the sake of focusing on the concepts of multi-page forms, not CSS or other eye-candy that we can delve into later.

So, here’s our basic information you can paste into your multipage_form() function:

[sourcecode language=”php”]

add_shortcode(‘multipage_form_sc’,’multipage_form’);

function multipage_form(){

global $wpdb;

$this_page = $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_URI’];

$page = $_POST[‘page’];

if ( $page == NULL ) {

echo ‘<form method="post" action="’ . $this_page .’">

<label for="first_name" id="first_name">First Name: </label>

<input type="text" name="first_name" id="first_name" />

<label for="last_name" id="last_name">Last Name: </label>

<input type="text" name="last_name" id="last_name" />

<label for="email" id="email">Email: </label>

<input type="text" name="email" id="email" />

<label for="phone" id="phone">Phone: </label>

<input type="text" name="phone" id="phone" />

<label for="first_name" id="first_name">Zip Code: </label>

<input type="text" name="zip_code" id="zip_code" />

<input type="hidden" value="1" name="page" />

<input type="submit" />

</form>’;

}//End Page 1 of Form

elseif ( $page == 1 ) {

$first_name = $_POST[‘first_name’];

$last_name = $_POST[‘last_name’];

$email = $_POST[’email’];

$phone = $_POST[‘phone’];

$zip_code = $_POST[‘zip_code’];

echo ‘<h3>You made it to the 2nd page!</h3>

<p>Here are your form inputs: </p>

<p>First Name: ‘ . $first_name . ‘</p>

<p>Last Name: ‘ . $last_name . ‘</p>

<p>Email: ‘ . $email . ‘</p>

<p>Phone: ‘ . $phone . ‘</p>

<p>Zip Code: ‘ . $zip_code . ‘</p>’;

}//End Page 2 of Form

};

[/sourcecode]

That’s a lot of code, so let’s hit the highlights.

First, we have our initial POST statements we’re looking for — $this_page is the page we’re currently on for our form handling, and the $page is the page number. I’m using “1” for page one, “2” for page two, etc. Once we store this information, we’ll have a record of the page number completed. We’ll also use the page number to test which page of the form we’re on and display information accordingly.

Next, we have our first IF statement that tests which page number we’re on. If it’s blank (NULL), we display the first page of the form. That’s where we have our basic form elements — labels and inputs. I included the hidden form value for the page number, but you can also add all kinds of extra hidden form fields to collect the username (if they’re logged in), as well as other information you may want.

After that, we have page two information starting with the ELSEIF statement. We’ll continue down this path of ELSEIF statements for form data handling and display. You can use the SWITCH statement if you have many, many pages, but the IF format works just fine for us in this scenario.

On page two, we grab the form inputs and display them for testing purposes. In the next article, we will actually store this information within a database table and display the next page of the form.

Try it Out

Save your functions.php file with the above code (don’t miss anything; a single misplaced semi-colon or brace will crash your site!) Go to the post or page you created in Step 2, fill out page one of the form, and click the “Submit” button. Voila!

Coming Up Next!

In the next installment of this series, we’re going to jump into phpMyAdmin and create a table in the database to start storing all this wonderful information we’re collecting. Don’t worry, I’ll keep it very basic and will even write the MySQL scripts for you if you’re brand new to that side of things.

Did you know that we have an entire website dedicated to PHP mastery? Check out our partner site at PHPMaster.com.