Building Your First HoloLens App: Creating Assets
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint looks at how to create all of the assets needed to start a project in Unity for the Microsoft HoloLens.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli walks through the process of creating a basic 2D tapping game in Unity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
An explanation of the new reticle in the Cardboard v0.6 Unity SDK, how it can be customized and used.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains the basics of putting together a Meta augmented reality project in Unity.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko Jakupec follows up on his introductory article to saving and loading player-related data in Unity 5, tackling the difficult topic of world objects.
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on his original Unity-based Pong clone to imitate the classic Pong UI and to add improved gameplay.
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles takes you on a journey to create the old Pong game in Unity, from start to finish. Looking to get your foot in the game dev door? Go!
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles builds on a previously written tutorial by adding a pause, a main menu, and a game over screen to his Dodger game clone in Unity.
By Michaela Lehr,
Michaela Lehr walks us through building a simple platform game in Unity 5 and exporting it to the web using Unity's all-new WebGL exporter.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant presents a step-by-step guide to creating a simple 3D game using the Unity 5 gaming platform.
By Srinivas Rao,
Srinivas Rao goes through the entire process of building an augmented reality app for Android in Unity with Vuforia, without writing a single line of code!
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko shows you how easy it is to save and load player data in Unity - persisting to hard drive and reading from it. Start making awesome games today!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers in detail how to put together a Google Cardboard based VR app in Unity using the Google Cardboard Unity SDK.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko guides you through persisting data between scene transitions in Unity - a must have skill for any aspiring game developer!
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles presents a step by step tutorial on building a game in Unity - a Dodger clone. Learn gamedev today!
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains how to use Asm.js and WebGL to take advantage of the power of Unite and Unreal Engine
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how to connect up Web APIs and the Internet of Things to the Unity Game Engine.