A Comparison of Shared and Cloud Hosting, and How to Choose
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba explains the differences between shared and cloud hosting, with practical tips on how to decide which is the best option for you.
By Mike Citarella,
Mike Citarella looks at the best ways to organize your email accounts and to prevent spam, offering up his own preferred solution in Bulc Club.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott provides pointers on how to tell you're about to be fired, and tips on what you can do about it.
By Ben Schwarz,
Ben Schwarz argues the case for making the web fast for everyone with automated web app testing on real devices.
By Chris Erwin,
Chris Erwin shows how to build a simple web app using Elemeno, a headless CMS, and a typical Node.js development stack.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez guides software developers on how to ensure the best possible deal from salary negotiations.
By Ralph Mason,
Authors writing for publications are more and more expected to submit their writing in Markdown format, so it pays to be familiar with this simple syntax.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In today’s market competition is fierce, which means you need to stand out. Here's a guide to building a portfolio site that will get people's attention.
By Ralph Mason,
Grab SitePoint's free Docker cheat sheet, which gathers all the commands you’re most likely to need in your Docker workflow.
By Abhimanyu Godara,
Frameworks, NLP and conversational UX will be key in the paradigm shift towards AI, messaging and chatbots. What can developers and designers do to keep up?
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Chris Ward, a technical writer, blogger and web developer.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
By Bakir Jusufbegovic,
How to release higher quality software and save precious time by implementing Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI server in a development workflow.
By Craig Buckler,
Top development tools compiled by StackShare. This month: SQL meets desktop, terminal sharing and HTML embedded functionality!
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips on how to stay relevant, master in-demand technologies and boost your productivity with more efficient learning.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Sarah Drasner, a teacher, author, consultant and staff writer at CSS-Tricks.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Lara Schenck, a freelance web consultant and educator.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes takes a stroll through upgrading ASP.NET classic apps to ASP.NET Core.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to build a smart personal assistant using Api.ai's artificial intelligence and natural processing SDKs.
By Léonard Hetsch,
Léonard demonstrates the possibilities offered by GraphQL and Rails by implementing a simple movies database API.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Donovan Hutchinson, a developer, teacher and proprietor of CSSanimation.rocks.
By David Bush,
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim look at what it means to be a productive software engineer.
By Paddy Sherry,
Paddy provides tips for landing your first development job when you're fresh out of a technical degree but lack commercial development experience.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched usernames and geolocation.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk with Luke Hay, a user experience professional and author.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig discusses the tools, languages and career satisfaction levels of 64,000 developers who completed the 2017 Stack Overflow survey.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Azat Mardan, a software engineer, author, teacher, Node expert and Paleo enthusiast.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace puts a collection of Windows Markdown editors through their paces, and comes away with a winner.