Jonathan S. (Joni Sar) is a part of the Bit team and has spent a lot of time and effort designing Bit and the free and open Bit community. He loves to talk about OSS and designing things from the grounds-up. Feel free to get in touch.
Jonathan's articles
How To Share React Components between Apps with Bit
JavaScript
By Jonathan Saring,
Jonathan explains how to share React components with a team and across different projects --- without changing source code, file structure or tooling.
How to Easily Share Code Between Projects with Bit
JavaScript
By Jonathan Saring,
Jonathan Saring introduces Bit, new OSS distributed code component manager built to make components reusable across repositories, and much more.
Find JavaScript Code Snippets by Functionality with Cocycles
JavaScript
By Jonathan Saring,
Jonathan introduces Cocycles, a new code search engine that can read code and search open-source code snippets by functionality.