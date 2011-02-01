How to Build and Structure a Node.js MVC Application
By James Kolce, Nilson Jacques,
Nilson and James show how to build a basic Node.js note-taking app using MVC architecture and Hapi.js, SQLite, Sequelize.js and Pug.
By James Kolce, Nilson Jacques,
Nilson and James show how to build a basic Node.js note-taking app using MVC architecture and Hapi.js, SQLite, Sequelize.js and Pug.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article we'll see how.
By Camilo Reyes,
Tired of learning yet another framework? Camilo Reyes teaches you how to implement the MVC design pattern (model-view-controller) in vanilla JavaScript.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes takes a stroll through upgrading ASP.NET classic apps to ASP.NET Core.
By Viktoria Kotsurenko,
Viktoria Kotsurenko reviews some of the basics of MVC in Rails, showing why everything should be skinny.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers the WordPress MVC plugin that adds MVC support to WordPress, enabling you to write your plugins using an MVC architecture.
By Craig Bilner,
Are you thinking of trying React but aren't sure where to start? Then Craig Bilner's yuletide round up of React and the surrounding technologies is for you.
By Lukas White,
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how you can use it to make an internationalized blog in Lukas White's post.
By Lukas White,
FigDice is a slightly different templating engine for PHP. See how it stands out in the sea of clones in Lukas White's introduction.
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 2, Moshe wraps up the MVC quiz app by implementing models, mappers, controllers and views, in a SOLID manner.
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 1 of this series on building a SOLID MVC quiz app with Slim, Moshe Teutsch bootstraps and explains the project.
By Nicolas Scolari,
Nicolas Scolari will explain how to get started with Symfony2 Route Annotations for routing in your controllers rather than using YML config files.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Craig McKeachie,
This article looks at some common features of JavaScript MV* frameworks. Various frameworks are compared and contrasted with respect to these features.
By Paul Wilkins,
This week's round-up of news and trends in web design includes a look at RWD bloat, a guide to dealing with CSS specificity, and a massive round-up of SVG.
By Jeroen Meeus,
Design patterns help us write cleaner code that's easier to share, maintain and upgrade. But are they all used properly? One of the most abused ones is MVC.
By Misel Tekinder,
Misel Tekinder gets you up and running with ImpressPages - a CMS that puts emphasis on stylish and easy content editing while maintaining customizability
By Bruno Skvorc,
Themosis is a new plugin for WordPress which enables MVC-powered plugin development for WP with rigid Laravel-like structure
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter wraps up his Beego series with part 2 of an in-depth tutorial on building web apps in Go, Google's server-side language.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces Beego - a web application framework for the Go language. Learn how to get started building web apps in Go.
By Sam Deering,
By Manjunath M,
In this article, you will have a deeper knowledge in MVC.
By Darcy Laycock,
This is the part 2 of Getting Started with Rails 3, by the author Darcy Laycock. In this part, we're going to create the Controller for our application.
By Darcy Laycock,
This is the first part of Getting Started with Rails 3, by author Darcy Laycock. It will show you a quick example of building a simple Rails 3 Application.