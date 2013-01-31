JavaScript Design Patterns: The Singleton
By Samier Saeed,
Samier Saeed walks you through the best way to implement a singleton in JavaScript and examines how that has evolved with the rise of ES6.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes looks at the observer pattern — a handy pattern to use for keeping parts of a page in sync in response to events and the data they provide.
By Camilo Reyes,
Tired of learning yet another framework? Camilo Reyes teaches you how to implement the MVC design pattern (model-view-controller) in vanilla JavaScript.
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's the difference between technical and visual debt in code? Which one is more important, more dangerous? Let's discuss their balance in this editorial.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
Inversion of control is not just dependency injection - the observer and template method patterns use it as well. Study all three to become an IoC expert!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sourcehunt Feb, apart from promoting really interesting open source repos, now also features an app idea of the month, worth a fortune. Check it out!
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) / Weld and Hibernate in the development of a full-blown JPA application.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) and Weld in Java SE, covering core features like annotations, qualifiers, and producers.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes presents Eloquent Observers - a method of subscribing to changed on models and having those models notify all subscribers of changes. Check it out!
By Viktoria Kotsurenko,
Viktoria Kotsurenko explains seven very useful design patterns and how they can be applied to MVC components in Rails to make your app more maintainable.
By Gregor Trefs,
The Combinator Pattern, well known in FP, combines primitives into complex structures. Gregor Trefs explores an implementation in Java 8.
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Moritz Kröger,
Refactoring a legacy code base? Moritz Kröger shows you how to achieve maintainable JavaScript with tests, linting and modularization.
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls looks at the Adapter Design pattern in various popular Ruby gems, following it up with an example implementation.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Like great music, good web design shouldn’t be all about flashy tricks and visual theatrics. It must actually perform.
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains Commands and Command Buses, demonstrating their use with Tactician, a popular Command Bus package for PHP
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter explains the Flyweight Design Pattern - a relatively unknown pattern in PHP land - using the familiar example of a FileFactory and enums.
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo explains the concept of Chain of Responsibility in a down-to-earth manner, backing it up with examples.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici shows us 5 mobile design patterns to make the UX in our apps truly successful.
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at HTML5, the state of web components, design patterns, as well as which programming languages to learn
By Jeroen Meeus,
Design patterns help us write cleaner code that's easier to share, maintain and upgrade. But are they all used properly? One of the most abused ones is MVC.
By Thiago Jackiw,