Thiago Jackiw is a well-rounded Engineering Manager / Senior Software Engineer and Entrepreneur who enjoys exploring new technologies. He has been working with Ruby since 2006 and currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. You should follow him on Twitter, and check his latest open source projects on GitHub.
Thiago's articles
A Guide to Method Chaining
Design Patterns in Ruby: Observer, Singleton
A Look at Ruby 2.0
Using a Graph Database with Ruby, Part II: Integration
Adding SMS Capabilities to Your Rails App
Using a Graph Database with Ruby. Part I: Introduction
