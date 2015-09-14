7 Entrepreneurs Tell Us 7 People They’re Thankful For
This post is part of SitePoint's Thanksgiving entrepreneur edition. Read about 7 people 7 entrepreneurs are most grateful for and why.
Nine entrepreneurs take a moment to tell us which companies they appreciate the most and why.
This post gives you a solid framework to help you decide if you should pivot or persevere according to the lean startup methodology.
If you read this post, you'll learn how to get into a startup accelerator - and not just any accelerator but the right one for your startup. Get reading!
Nice things to do for customers: How to turn your customers into loyal brand ambassadors
I just got rejected from YC. Here's my stupidly honest story about rejection and a few lessons you don't have to learn the hard way.
If you're going through "The Struggle" then this post will make you feel better or at least relate to these entrepreneur horror stories.
Got freelance problems? So did Josh. Read about he ultimately overcame his freelancer struggles to get his article published.
Navigating Instagram ads can be annoying, but it doesn't have to be if you follow this guide by SitePoint on getting started.
Rap Genius Founder Tom Lehman explains how his startup raised money without even knowing what they were doing. This post originally appeared on Genius.com.
Here's a list of creative ways to earn money as a new digital nomad.
In this article, the author goes through great lengths to find the next Steve Jobs.
The struggle is real for thepitch.vc founder Josh Muccio. Read his story, and see if you can relate to his struggles as an entrepreneur.
Learn how to be a digital nomad without breaking the bank in this three-part series.
Every startup needs a story. Follow these 5 steps to craft your startup's story.
Here's 4 entrepreneurs' horror stories for you to sink your teeth into.
Here's a few reasons - backed by stats - that you should invest in native advertising. We also provided native advertising examples.
Are you wondering how to choose a domain name for your business? Look no further than our article on how to choose a domain name for your business.
If you're fundraising or asking a VC for money, read this article on how to write a winning pitch deck.
Learn a little-known secret tactic to get a constant influx of customers on the reg.
Taxes suck - especially if you're a freelancer. Get answers to your most frequently asked tax questions in this article.
Here are SitePoint's top 16 finds on Product Hunt for entrepreneurs.
Have you experienced "The Struggle" as Ben Horowitz calls it? If you have, we want you to write a piece on SitePoint for October's Theme: The Struggle.
In this post, we break down the details of 5 email newsletter examples that are super successful. Use them for your business.
Are you looking for ecommerce tips? Read this post, which offers advice from an ecommerce founder in this interview on SitePoint.
Entrepreneur.com increased their sales by 162%, subscriptions by 86 % thanks to popups. Learn from 4 examples of website popups that don't annoy visitors.
In this guide, Laura compares 7 of the best landing page builders that are affordable for any startup entrepreneur.
Straight from the mouths of three successful venture capitalists, this post goes behind-the-scenes of an INBOUND15 panel with 3 well-known VCs.
In this post, Josh teaches you how to pitch freelance services to small businesses - an overlooked but highly valuable customer segment for freelancers.