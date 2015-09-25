October’s Editorial Theme: The Struggle

Sometimes it takes an overwhelming breakdown to have an undeniable breakthrough.

Steve Jobs got fired from the company he started.

Disney barely survived due to its founder’s poor budgeting habits.

J.K. Rowling, one of the richest women in the world today, once depended on welfare to survive.

And Tim Ferris, bestselling author of “The 4-Hour Work Week” was rejected 25 times before finding a publisher, who would work with him.

Even the most horrific Halloween stories have nothing on entrepreneurs’ sagas about “The Struggle.”

When you are in The Struggle, nothing is easy and nothing feels right. You have dropped into the abyss and you may never get out. – Ben Horowitz

This month’s theme centers around “The Struggle” and therefore, brave entrepreneurs.

When you really give a damn, you’re willing to fight for it. Tell us about how you fought through your struggle.

Just because you have a hoodie and 7-figure check from a VC… that doesn’t mean you will create the next big thing. It comes down to ambition; it’s something that’s in your veins.

Whether you’re currently going through “The Struggle,” or you have experienced this hell in the past, we want to publish your story of triumph and conflict.

Tell us, in grave detail, about a time when your startup or professional life took a horrifying turn for the worst, and if/how you overcame it.

We only want to hear true tales – either of your own struggle(s) or of someone you know or can interview.

I owe my smile to perserverance.

P.S. We will accept anonymous submissions because we know this can be a sensitive topic. Of course, we do believe that it takes guts to get out of the ruts so we hope you’ll own your struggle for what it was – a conflict that ultimately nourished your success.